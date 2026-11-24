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Playwright Mark Saltzman and director Robert Kelley introduce ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND in a new clip from TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, previewing the musical's Northern California premiere in Palo Alto. Saltzman explains that the real Alice was a young girl at Oxford to whom Lewis Carroll told his stories, and that she was still at Oxford as an adult, where she drew the attention of aristocratic young men.

Saltzman traces the idea for the show to a conversation about Prince Harry and Meghan, when someone mentioned that Harry's great-grand-uncle had a romance with the real Alice. "I dove down a rabbit hole, appropriately," he says. The musical also follows Alice's fantasy of returning to Wonderland, which the creators describe as part of what makes the piece fun to work on.

Written by seven-time Emmy Award winner Saltzman, the a cappella musical is inspired by the Oxford romance of Alice Liddell and Prince Leopold, son of Queen Victoria. Liddell gained worldwide fame as Carroll's inspiration for the girl who fell down the rabbit hole, and in the musical she is eager to escape her storybook reputation. The show had its world premiere at Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara in 2024.

The TheatreWorks production begins performances December 2 and runs through December 27 at the Lucie Stern Theatre. Kelley directs, with vocal arrangements by Jack Lipson and musical direction by William Liberatore. Read more about the Northern California premiere.

The race is on for the San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 12% 2 AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 9% 3 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 7% 4 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Woodside Musical Theatre 6% 5 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Woodside Musical Theatre 5% Best Play 1 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Pacifica Spindrift Players 8% 2 EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 8% 3 CYRANO Berkeley Shakespeare Company 7% 4 WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Hillbarn Theatre 7% 5 POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE The Royal Underground Theatre Company 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 14% 2 Berkeley Playhouse 10% 3 Transcendence Theatre Company 7% 4 Palo Alto Players 6% 5 Woodside Musical Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Safira McGrew - THE COLOR PURPLE Pittsburg Theatre Company 8% 2 Astraea Parker - DISNEY'S FROZEN Palo Alto Players 8% 3 Kyle Parks - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 5% 4 Hannah Martinez-Crow - CATS Berkeley Playhouse 4% 5 Kyra Lynn Kozlenko - THE WIZARD OF OZ Cushing Memorial Amphitheater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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