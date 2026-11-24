"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Meet the Creators of ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND at TheatreWorks
Mark Saltzman and Robert Kelley preview the a cappella musical's Northern California premiere.
Playwright Mark Saltzman and director Robert Kelley introduce ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND in a new clip from TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, previewing the musical's Northern California premiere in Palo Alto. Saltzman explains that the real Alice was a young girl at Oxford to whom Lewis Carroll told his stories, and that she was still at Oxford as an adult, where she drew the attention of aristocratic young men.
Saltzman traces the idea for the show to a conversation about Prince Harry and Meghan, when someone mentioned that Harry's great-grand-uncle had a romance with the real Alice. "I dove down a rabbit hole, appropriately," he says. The musical also follows Alice's fantasy of returning to Wonderland, which the creators describe as part of what makes the piece fun to work on.
Written by seven-time Emmy Award winner Saltzman, the a cappella musical is inspired by the Oxford romance of Alice Liddell and Prince Leopold, son of Queen Victoria. Liddell gained worldwide fame as Carroll's inspiration for the girl who fell down the rabbit hole, and in the musical she is eager to escape her storybook reputation. The show had its world premiere at Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara in 2024.
The TheatreWorks production begins performances December 2 and runs through December 27 at the Lucie Stern Theatre. Kelley directs, with vocal arrangements by Jack Lipson and musical direction by William Liberatore. Read more about the Northern California premiere.
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