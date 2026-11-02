Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Dear San Francisco Releases Short Film THE CITY WRITES BACK to Mark Fifth Anniversary
The 7 Fingers' DEAR SAN FRANCISCO has welcomed more than 180,000 audience members at Club Fugazi in North Beach since its October 2021 debut.
For five years, Dear San Francisco has been telling the city's story through breathtaking acrobatics, music, and theatrical storytelling. Now, as the acclaimed production celebrates its fifth anniversary at historic Club Fugazi, that love letter has inspired a response.
Created in celebration of the production's milestone anniversary, The City Writes Back is a new short film by filmmaker Raber Umphenour that pays tribute to San Francisco and the extraordinary relationship between a city, its people, and the artists who celebrate it.
WATCH THE FILM:
Inspired by the spirit of Dear San Francisco, the film offers a new artistic expression of the affection, resilience, and sense of belonging that have defined the production since its debut in October 2021. More than a commemoration of five successful years, The City Writes Back celebrates the emotional connection between San Francisco and the people who call it home.
The release of The City Writes Back is part of Club Fugazi's ongoing fifth anniversary celebration, honoring not only the production's artistic achievements but also the community that has embraced it over the past five years.
As Dear San Francisco looks toward its next chapter, the film serves as both a celebration of the journey so far and a reminder that the city's story is still being written.
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