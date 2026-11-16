Victor Talmadge to Star in THE OBLIGATION at Marin Shakespeare Company

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Victor Talmadge will bring four sharply contrasting voices to life in The Obligation, Roger Grunwald's solo drama of conscience, complicity and survival at Marin Shakespeare Company's Downtown Theater. Directed by Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award winner Nancy Carlin, the play interweaves the stories of a Polish Jew coming of age during World War II, a half-Jewish lieutenant in Hitler's army, a Jewish-American comedian (the play's Chorus), and a boastful, cold-blooded SS general. Through compelling drama and sharp humor, Talmadge's performance brings the events of this darkest chapter in human history into urgent, contemporary focus.

Presented by The Mitzvah Project in association with PlayGround and Craig Moody, Executive Producer, The Obligation will perform January 7-17, 2027.

A child of an Auschwitz survivor and a refugee, Grunwald's artistic and personal mission is to use the power of the theater to keep In Focus the critical lessons of the Holocaust at a time of growing intolerance and ignorance, with a reported 41% of Americans (and 66% of millennials) not being able to say what Auschwitz was.

Roger Grunwald (Playwright) is a playwright, actor, educator, and founder and artistic director of The Mitzvah Project, Holocaust education program. A native San Franciscan and a graduate of UC Berkeley and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Roger has appeared in more than 80 stage productions in the United States and Europe.

For more than twelve years, his work in the theater has been rooted in the experiences of his mother, Lotte, who survived Auschwitz, and her sister, Anni, who survived Bergen-Belsen. For years, Roger's mother shared her eyewitness testimony with students in Bay Area schools to ensure that what she and millions of others endured would not be forgotten-and to honor those murdered whose names and stories may never be known. Roger's promise to carry on her work led to the creation of The Mitzvah Project, which since 2014 has brought theater-based Holocaust education to more than 34,000 students and adults in 28 states and internationally. The program is offered free to public high schools.

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