Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: See the Zany Online Musical CORONA BROs

Article Pixel Aug. 3, 2020  

Everyone needs a laugh in these trying times. CORONA BROs is a twenty-minute movie musical about COVID-19 from the virus's point of view. Berklee College of Music professor Kevin Bleau shot the movie in his basement with his wife and two daughters.

In this zany comedy with a heart, a family of viruses attempts to win the reality show Ragin' Contagion by infecting the world's humans. One virus questions his destructive lifestyle.

Check out Episode 1 below and enjoy the full playlist here.


Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Dallas Children's Theater and Partners Present Virtual Lunch & Learn Talkback Event Focused on Children and Racism
  • 5 Lena Hall OBSESSED Performances We're Obsessed With!
  • Dallas Symphony Orchestra Announces Next Stage Concert Programs For Fall 2020
  • Local Comedy Theater Focuses Efforts On Bringing Much Needed Laughter, Connection To Seniors, Caregivers