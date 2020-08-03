VIDEO: See the Zany Online Musical CORONA BROs

Everyone needs a laugh in these trying times. CORONA BROs is a twenty-minute movie musical about COVID-19 from the virus's point of view. Berklee College of Music professor Kevin Bleau shot the movie in his basement with his wife and two daughters.

In this zany comedy with a heart, a family of viruses attempts to win the reality show Ragin' Contagion by infecting the world's humans. One virus questions his destructive lifestyle.

Check out Episode 1 below and enjoy the full playlist here.

