Urban Jazz Dance Company to Present 13th Annual Bay Area International Deaf Dance Festival

Urban Jazz Dance Company has announced the 13th Annual Bay Area International Deaf Dance Festival (BAIDDF), featuring performances and workshops highlighting the artistry and important contributions of Deaf and Hard of Hearing (HoH) artists from around the world, such as CDK's Deaf Dance Beyond Collective from Jamaica, Corporación Cultural y Artística Sin Límites from Colombia, The Wild Zappers from New York and San Francisco's Urban Jazz Dance Company, among others.

BAIDDF primarily features dance as well as theater, poetry and live music, along with a diversity of Sign Languages including, but not limited to, American Sign Language (ASL), International Sign Language, Colombian Sign Language, and Jamaican Sign Language. ASL interpretation and English voicing will be offered for all performances and special events. Performances are Friday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9 at 7:30pm and Sunday, August 10 at 3pm at Dance Mission Theater in San Francisco. Tickets go on sale June 3 and are $15-$40. For tickets and information: https://www.realurbanjazzdance.com

Founded in 2013 by Urban Jazz Dance Company Artistic Director Antoine Hunter, the mission of BAIDDF is to showcase international Deaf artists while providing intersectional access both for them and to their work through a variety of services.

"For many Deaf and HoH artists, the BAIDFF is their first experience being produced by a Deaf-led organization," explains Hunter. "We have about a dozen sign interpreters working with us this year, signing all of our shows, special events and as well as our technical and dress rehearsals. Many theaters don't provide this kind of access during production which means that often Deaf artists aren't able to adequately communicate how they want their work to be presented."

To increase access for audiences, BAIDFF installs beneath the theater seats what's known as a "butt kicker," a device connected to the sound system enabling viewers to feel the beat of the music. BAIDFF also provides audio descriptions for Blind and Low-Vision audiences.

"BAIDFF is a multi-cultural festival of sophisticated International Artists whose work is both personal and universal," adds Hunter. "Through the Festival we come together to connect, share our history, communicate and understand each other. It's deeply layered, bonding and healing."

Urban Jazz Dance Company (San Francisco, CA) will premiere an excerpt of a new piece addressing the lack of access to education for Deaf, BIPOC, and disabled children. Inspired by real stories from parents, educators, lawyers, and others, the work highlights a systemic issue that impacts so many. UJDC will premiere the full length work in Fall 2025.

CDK's Deaf Dance Beyond Collective (Kingston, Jamaica) performs a blend of Jamaican, Afro-Caribbean and contemporary expression to amplify Deaf storytelling.

Felipe Rodriguez and Corporación Cultural y Artística Sin Límites, (Bogotá, Colombia) will present a performance in two parts: a traditional plains dance derived from peasant festivals, and a presentation of joropo, a more robust and elaborate form with colorful costumes.

Bianca Ware will perform a raw and personal solo intended to inspire, confront the viewer's internal landscape and remind them of their divinity within.

Sabina England (St. Louis, Missouri) will perform a joyous, family-friendly dance inspired by burlesque comedy and Bollywood.

Deaf Music Ensemble (New York, NY) will spread the love of music through sign language and dance.

The Wild Zappers (Rochester, New York) the all deaf all male dance group that combines American Sign Language, music and dance to promote the education of sign language to both Deaf and hearing communities, gives a come back performance with actor, dancer, poet, Director of American Sign Language Fred Michael Beam.

Visceral Roots Dance Company (Oakland, CA), co-directed by Noah James III and Ashley Gayle, performs one of their signature multifaceted dances.

Dancer and mixed media artist Jon Kastrup (Palm Springs, CA) debuts with the Festival in a world premiere combining his visual artwork with choreography by UJDC's Hunter.

Juliana Frick (Oakland, CA) and Anna Gichan (San Francisco, CA) will perform an improvised duet grounded in their shared love of contact improvisation and acrobatics.

In addition to performances, BAIDDF features workshops in jazz dance, hip-hop, ballet, ASL Dance, and more, taught by international, domestic and local Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Hearing artists who sign fluently. These workshops will be taught for both youth and adult participants at Dance Mission Theater and CounterPulse in San Francisco and Shawl Anderson Dance Center in the East Bay. More information at https://www.realurbanjazzdance.com.

