"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Town Hall Theatre Will Bring ROBIN HOOD OF THE RESERVOIR! Panto to Lafayette
The holiday show combines pop songs, slapstick comedy, audience participation, and Lamorinda humor at the Town Hall Theatre on School Street.
This holiday season, Town Hall Theatre will host Robin Hood of the Reservoir!, running December 10–19, 2026.
Written by Lulu Braunstein, Heather Cousins, and Kathleen Olson, Robin Hood of the Reservoir! puts a distinctly Lamorinda spin on the classic Robin Hood story. When the greedy Sheriff of Lamorindingham sets his sights on turning the beloved reservoir into waterfront condos, Robin Hood, Marian, and their friends must come together to stop him.
The show combines pop songs, slapstick comedy, local jokes, and plenty of audience participation. In the tradition of British panto, audiences are expected to cheer the heroes, boo and hiss the villain, and help the characters when danger is lurking just out of sight.
Panto, short for pantomime, is a beloved British Christmas tradition that blends fairy tales with music, dance, physical comedy, and topical humor. For Braunstein, who grew up in England, bringing the tradition to Lafayette is especially meaningful.
“Everyone in the UK goes to panto around Christmastime,” Braunstein said. “It has been a huge amount of fun writing this for our local community, and I would absolutely love for this to be the start of a new local tradition at Town Hall Theatre.”
Cousins, a drama teacher at Miramonte High School, has previously staged pantos with her students and grew up performing in pantos at the former Moraga PlayHouse.
“It is fun for all the family, jokes for all ages, and just a good time!” Cousins said.
With its Lamorinda references, larger-than-life characters, and interactive format, Robin Hood of the Reservoir! invites audiences to experience a very British holiday tradition through a distinctly local lens.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
School of Rock
Hillbarn Theatre (11/19-12/20) PHOTOS
|
The Secret Garden
Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre (11/27-12/20) VIDEOS
|
Hello, Dolly!
Hillbarn Theatre (4/15-5/09)
|
Live At the Orinda - Bryan Eng
Orinda Theatre (12/06-12/06)
|
Secret Improv VICE
Shelton Theater (11/22-11/22)
|
Dream Hou$e
City Lights Theater Company (5/13-6/06)
|
Come From Away
Revival Hall (11/13-12/06)
|
PlayGround Twisted Holiday Festival
Potrero Stage (12/04-12/11)
|
Come From Away
Berkeley Playhouse (2/19-3/21)
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (7/07-7/18)