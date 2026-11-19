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Tickets for the original Tony & Olivier Award-winning musical sensation, Jersey Boys, are on sale now for its engagement at ATG San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre beginning Tuesday, January 12 and running through Sunday, January 17, 2027. This engagement of Jersey Boys is part of a multi-city North American Tour that began in September 2026 in celebration of its 20th Anniversary year.



Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin'” and “Working My Way Back To You.”



Jersey Boys is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Grammy Award-winner Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe.

The recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide.



The Broadway production originally opened on November 6, 2005, and, by the time it closed on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. It returned to New York with a new production from November 2017 to May 2022. Jersey Boys has also had multiple record-breaking US National Tours from 2006 through 2022 as well as productions in Las Vegas, Chicago and Toronto.



Jersey Boys ran in London's West End from March 18, 2008 to March 26, 2017 and, at the time, was the 6th longest musical running in the West End. The musical returned to the West End as the first show to play the reinstated Trafalgar Theatre from April 14, 2021 to January 4, 2024. Jersey Boys previously played three record-breaking UK and Ireland tours from 2014 to 2016, 2017 to 2019 and 2021 to 2022.



A Jersey Boys 20th Anniversary UK and Ireland tour also opened on June 15, 2026, at the New Wimbledon Theatre, currently booking dates through 2027.

The race is on for the San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 10% 2 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 9% 3 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 8% 4 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Woodside Musical Theatre 7% 5 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Woodside Musical Theatre 6% Best Play 1 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Pacifica Spindrift Players 10% 2 CYRANO Berkeley Shakespeare Company 7% 3 EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 7% 4 WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Hillbarn Theatre 6% 5 POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE The Royal Underground Theatre Company 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Berkeley Playhouse 11% 2 Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 10% 3 Transcendence Theatre Company 7% 4 Palo Alto Players 7% 5 Woodside Musical Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Astraea Parker - DISNEY'S FROZEN Palo Alto Players 8% 2 Kyle Parks - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 6% 3 Safira McGrew - THE COLOR PURPLE Pittsburg Theatre Company 5% 4 Alexander Reyes - IN THE HEIGHTS Saratoga Civic Theater 4% 5 Hannah Martinez-Crow - CATS Berkeley Playhouse 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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