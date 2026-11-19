Michael Longoria is here and bringing the sunshine with him! Best known for his standout run in Jersey Boys, this powerhouse vocalist is back with his brand new album “Catch a Wave” (with The Surfnotes), a vibrant and heartfelt tribute to the legendary Beach Boys.
Tickets Now on Sale for JERSEY BOYS at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre
Performances will run January 12–17.
Tickets for the original Tony & Olivier Award-winning musical sensation, Jersey Boys, are on sale now for its engagement at ATG San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre beginning Tuesday, January 12 and running through Sunday, January 17, 2027. This engagement of Jersey Boys is part of a multi-city North American Tour that began in September 2026 in celebration of its 20th Anniversary year.
Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin'” and “Working My Way Back To You.”
Jersey Boys is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Grammy Award-winner Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe.
The recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide.
The Broadway production originally opened on November 6, 2005, and, by the time it closed on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. It returned to New York with a new production from November 2017 to May 2022. Jersey Boys has also had multiple record-breaking US National Tours from 2006 through 2022 as well as productions in Las Vegas, Chicago and Toronto.
Jersey Boys ran in London's West End from March 18, 2008 to March 26, 2017 and, at the time, was the 6th longest musical running in the West End. The musical returned to the West End as the first show to play the reinstated Trafalgar Theatre from April 14, 2021 to January 4, 2024. Jersey Boys previously played three record-breaking UK and Ireland tours from 2014 to 2016, 2017 to 2019 and 2021 to 2022.
A Jersey Boys 20th Anniversary UK and Ireland tour also opened on June 15, 2026, at the New Wimbledon Theatre, currently booking dates through 2027.
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Frankly Speaking with Jersey Boy Dominic Scaglione Jr.
Raised on the music of Sinatra and Frankie Valli, Dominic Scaglione Jr. reflects on Sinatra’s torch songs, the magic of playing Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys and returning to the stage with Amanda Kloots in The Sarafinas, My Way at Theatre Raleigh.
#143 - Jonathan Mousset - On the Rise!
Actor Jonathan Mousset joins Behind the Awards to chat about his career. Jonathan talks about the experience that comes with creating new works through the 29 hour reading process. Jonathan talks about auditioning, touring the county in regional theaters and the importance of vocal health.
Ep 653- Rockers On Broadway with Broadway Star Donnie Kehr!
Broadway meets rock ’n’ roll once again! Donnie Kehr—actor, musician, and founder of Rockers On Broadway—joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon to celebrate over three decades of bringing the worlds of theater and rock together for one incredible cause.
#117 Actually and Factually with Olivia Valli
U Guys, Olivia Valli is here! In this episode, I give you all the latest Bway news in the BroadwayWorld Recap! Then, Olivia shares her journey through the world of musical theater, discussing her experiences in various roles, from Vivian in the first National Tour of Pretty Woman, to Elphaba in the National Tour of Wicked.
Ep 610- The Doo Wop Project Is Here! New Music, New Tour, Same Sound!
Today on The Roundtable with Robert Bannon, we’re taking it back to the corner under the streetlight with the incredible voices of The Doo Wop Project. Known for blending the timeless harmonies of the 1950s and 60s with today’s biggest hits, these powerhouse performers are keeping the doo wop spirit alive while adding their own fresh spin.
#263 Damian Buhagiar - Ensemble of West End's EVITA
Theatre credits include: My Fair Lady; West Side Story (Curve, Leicester); Sister Act (Eventim Apollo/ UK Tour); Grease (UK Tour); Mamma Mia (Novello); Thoroughly Modern Millie (UK Tour); In the Heights (Southwark Playhouse/ King’s Cross); Bugsy Malone (Lyric); Jersey Boys (UK Tour).
Ep389 - Erich Bergen: He Can Doo-Doo This!
From recreating music videos on VHS as a kid to being cast by Clint Eastwood with no callback, Erich Bergen’s path in entertainment has always been uniquely his own.
#9 - Jeremy Kushnier: Rent, Footloose, Jesus Christ Superstar, Jersey Boys, Head Over Heels, Merrily We Roll Along, Little Shop of Horrors
Super Swings Podcast was recorded as an immersive audio experience by Vrialto Productions. Please listen with headphones to get the full immersive audio experience. Canadian-born Broadway powerhouse Jeremy Kushnier has built a career defined by versatility, powerhouse vocals, and compelling performances.
Fresh off of Broadway's Aladdin, Brad Weinstock (Wicked, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Jersey Boys) sits down with David to share his love of the Disney world in this episode focused on friendship.
Ep 330- Broadway Darling Michael Longoria Talks Christmas, "Jersey Boys," & His Debut Show at 54 Below!
Then "Jersey Boys" Star Michael Longoria makes his "Roundtable" Debut! . Get your holiday season started right with a sweet candy cane serenade from the world renowned vocalist best known for his star turn on Broadway as Frankie Valli in the Tony® Award winning musical Jersey Boys!
We've got to keep the conversation about mental health in the entertainment industry going. Sean Hayden, performer, lawyer, and advocate, shares his story and how it inspired the Stage Combat Podcast, a show about his and other artists' story regarding mental health.
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