The Old Globe to Present ANONYMOUS BIOGRAPHY: THE ARGUMENTS OF JUAN JOSE SAER

The Old Globe will continue its streaming productions with English and Spanish language versions of Anonymous Biography: The Arguments of Juan José Saer, a world premiere play by Argentinian writer Juan José Saer, with English translation by Roanne Kantor. Acclaimed director Johanna McKeon (Globe's Noura), with director of photography and editor Joshua "Lucky" Peters (When It Takes a Village featuring Swizz Beatz), crafts a one-of-a-kind virtual theatrical event featuring Rey Lucas (Globe's Water by the Spoonful). Lucas will perform the original Spanish and the English translation of this new play from the Globe's What Is Theatre Now? initiative. The free five-part digital production is available for streaming on The Old Globe's YouTube channel beginning Monday, August 30, 2021 for a limited time only.



Anonymous Biography brings to life Saer's captivating prose to create an intimate filmed experience that explores the mystery and beauty of everyday life. This solo performance presents a collection of characters whose separate perceptions, insights, and feelings come together to illuminate the human experience that connects us all.

"Even as we begin to reopen the Globe after a too-long intermission, we are excited to continue our exploration of digital theatre," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Johanna McKeon, a great talent and a thrilling thinker about this art form, carries us in a bold new direction with Anonymous Biography. Adapted from the short fiction of Juan José Saer, these gem-like pieces are somehow intimate and epic at the same time, and they will reward repeated viewings. We're delighted that Johanna and the talented Rey Lucas will bring us this wonderful writing in both English and Spanish, allowing the Globe to reach more parts of our wide and rich community. I'm proud and happy to bring these works to our audiences in San Diego and beyond."



To deepen engagement with Anonymous Biography, there will be a recorded Vicki and Carl Zeiger Insights Seminar with director Johanna McKeon and English translator Roanne Kantor posted alongside the debut episode. This Q-and-A, hosted by Old Globe Arts Engagement Teaching Artist Valeria Vega, will contextualize Saer's work in world literature, expound on how the project came to be, and go in depth into the process of creating new theatrical forms.

Anonymous Biography is a free digital production that is available in Spanish and English language versions that will stream through The Old Globe's YouTube channel. The first of a five-part presentation will premiere on Monday, August 30, 2021, with subsequent parts respectively debuting daily thereafter. Anonymous Biography will be available for viewing through October 31, 2021. For additional information, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.