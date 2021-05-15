The African-American Shakespeare Company Will Present TWELFTH NIGHT

The African-American Shakespeare Company will begin streaming its colorful new production of Twelfth Night on May 17. Set in New Orleans after the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina, viewers can expect to find resonance with our current collective situation as we begin to emerge from the pandemic and look around, eager to recover, rebuild and find happiness.



"My hope, says Director Bruce Avery, "is that those who've lost so much in this past year-students and teachers, performers, workers who lost jobs and careers-will find elements both heartbreaking and heartening in this show that resonate with them."



The performance was recorded and edited with the purpose of streaming in mind, meaning post-production sound effects and editing that will also include a soundtrack that fuses New Orleans Blues and Jazz to Shakespeare's text/lyrics.



This is the second AASC production of Twelfth Night, the first being in 2012, which was set in San Francisco.



Twelfth Night is made possible through a grant from Shakespeare in American Communities.



What: African-American Shakespeare Company Presents Twelfth Night

When: May 17 through June 30

Where: Twelfth Night will stream via Onthestage.com

Links: Links to stream the production will be available at african-americanshakes.org starting on May 17, running through June 30.