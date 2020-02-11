TRANSFIGURATIONS Comes to Santa Monica's Highways Performance Space

Cellista presents her immersive multimedia noise opera Transfigurations at the Highways Performance Space on Friday, March 27th, 2020 at 8:30PM.

Transfigurations is an immersive opera stemming from the groundbreaking multimedian's sophomore album of the same name--with an accompanying book of resistance art co-authored with the philosopher Frank Seeburger (University of Denver professor emeritus). The nationally touring production makes its second appearance in Southern California before embarking on an European tour.

The noise opera includes classically-based performance art infused with film, dance, and genre-fluid music. Transfigurations is accompanied by cinema from filmmaker Jennifer Gigantino (San Jose, CA) created for the production . It includes raucous live performances from Ensemble Cellista featuring soprano and skin suspension artist Operafication, CalArts alum and avant-garde percussionist Brietta Greger, classically-trained dancers Aaron Simuovich (San Francisco) and Janesta (Oakland) performing choreography originally conceived of by Lilith Ransom (formerly LA Ballet), and narration and musical performances from hip hop librettist DEM ONE.

The evening's minimalistic overture is delivered by composer Sean Renner, a CalArts alum based in Los Angeles.

In the wake of the Trump presidency, the tragic losses from Oakland's Ghost Ship fire, the rampant gentrification and displacement of artists and the desperate need for affordable housing across the nation, Transfigurations is an avant-garde response to these uncertain and sour times.

Transfigurations is observant and confessional. The opera incorporates the narratives of Cellista's artistic community and audience into her performances.

Transfigurations: An immersive multimedia noise opera by Cellista at Highways Performance Space on Friday, March 27th, 2020 at 8:30PM. 1651 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA

Tickets: $15-20 available at the door or online: https://highwaysperformance.org/event/cellista-transfigurations/





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You