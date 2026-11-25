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San Francisco Opera Guild will present The Velveteen Rabbit, a new holiday opera by Caroline Altman, and a festive family celebration on Sunday, December 13 at the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater and the John M. Bryan Education Studio located on the fourth floor of the Veterans Building in San Francisco.

This holiday season, families will enter the magical world of The Velveteen Rabbit, a classic tale of love, transformation and friendship. In this new family opera, San Francisco Opera Guild Director of Education Caroline Altman adapts Margery Williams’ beloved story about Rabbit and a host of toys as they navigate the joys and challenges of growing up. Told from the toys’ perspective, the opera explores what it means to be real—and whether being real is simply in the eye and heart of the beholder. Full of spirited music, comic antics and poignancy, this approximately 50-minute opera will spark the imagination of anyone who has ever loved a toy.

Directed by Altman with musical direction by Paul Dab, The Velveteen Rabbit’s multi-generational cast features Kyra Leetz, Kathleen Moss, Josh Black and Mary Rauh and a host of San Francisco Opera Guild students ranging in age from 10–17.

Altman said, "Composing this opera has been a labor of love. After 20 years of working with students at San Francisco Opera Guild, I see that values, thoughtfulness and truth are pillars not always readily available for youth today, and that a sense of belonging is more important than ever. Celebrating friendship and love despite differing viewpoints, in the pursuit of ‘real’ is a vital message to be set to music in 2026. And who doesn't want to hear toys sing?"

The production run includes five school matinees on December 10 and 11 and a special holiday celebration for families on Sunday, December 13. The inaugural Velveteen Rabbit Family Celebration on December 13, co-chaired by Farah Makras and Jorge Maumer, begins with family activities, including a craft corner and a Bunny Buffet lunch in the Bryan Education Studio. Families will then gather in the Taube Atrium Theater for a performance of The Velveteen Rabbit. Following the performance, guests can enjoy a meet and greet with the performers, including opportunities for photos and autographs, along with cookies and holiday treats. With activities, special guests, refreshments, holiday cheer and a beloved story at its heart, this special event promises a magical afternoon for children and families of all ages.

“When Farah first came up with the idea of bringing children and families together for a special holiday event,” said Maumer, “I, as a father, shared her enthusiasm and brought my own perspective. San Francisco Opera Guild warmly embraced our vision, and we are so grateful for its incredible support.”

Makras said, “Together, we hope to create a magical afternoon for families to celebrate the joy of live theater. Alongside the Guild’s school performances taking place on various dates, we hope this inaugural celebration on December 13 will introduce even more children to the beauty of the performing arts and become a beloved holiday tradition for generations to come.”

FOR SCHOOL GROUPS: Free field trip performances of The Velveteen Rabbit (subject to availability) are offered for school groups grades K though 6 on December 10 and 11. For more information, visit sfopera.com/velveteenrabbit.

San Francisco Opera Guild’s The Velveteen Rabbit—A Holiday Opera and Family Celebration

Sunday, December 13, 2026

12:30 p.m.–4 p.m.

Dianne and Tad Taube Theater and John M. Bryan Education Studio

Located on the fourth floor of the Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

12:30 p.m. — Family Activities & Festive Bunny Buffet Lunch

2 p.m. — The Velveteen Rabbit performance (approx. 50 minutes)

3 p.m. — Sweet Treats & Meet and greet with the performers

Tickets:

Adults, $150; Child & Student, ages 4–18 or with valid student ID, $75; general admission seating. Recommended for ages 4 and up; not recommended for infants/toddlers under 4. Students under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For tickets and more information, visit sfopera.com/velveteenrabbit, call (415) 565-3204 or email sfoguild@sfopera.com.

Tickets include family activities, including a craft corner, Bunny Buffet lunch, a special appearance by the Tap Dancing Christmas Trees and performance of a new family opera, The Velveteen Rabbit by Caroline Altman, San Francisco Opera Guild’s Director of Education. Following the performance, guests are invited to meet the performers, take photos, collect autographs, and enjoy cookies and holiday treats.

FOR SCHOOL GROUPS: Free field trip performances of The Velveteen Rabbit (subject to availability) are offered for school groups grades K though 6 on December 10 and 11. For more information, visit sfopera.com/velveteenrabbit.



Photo Credit: San Francisco Opera Guild)

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