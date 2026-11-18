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The Marsh has announced its 2026 slate of festive seasonal programming featuring three holiday shows from a collection of beloved local performers. Award-winning playwright and actor Brian Copeland returns with his family-friendly favorite The Jewelry Box for two special performances in San Francisco and Berkeley, Joyful Raven stars as the laughably notorious King Scrump, joined by a cast of musicians and characters in the irreverent cabaret A Very Scrumpy Holiday Carol, and celebrated performer Unique Derique closes out the year with his annual sleigh-bell-silly slapstick celebration for all ages, Fool La La: Whimsical.

These shows will be presented November 28 – December 30, 2026 (see specific schedule below) at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia Street, San Francisco and The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley.

“The holidays at The Marsh have always been about gathering our community around the storytellers it loves,” said The Marsh Founder, Artistic/Executive Director Stephanie Weisman. “This year's lineup has something for everyone, from Brian Copeland's heartwarming childhood quest to Unique Derique's merry mischief to our own royal reckoning with King Scrump. These yuletide treats are a celebration of local performers, offering up warm and witty annual holiday traditions for the greater San Francisco Bay Area.”

The Marsh holiday shows will feature performances by Brian Copeland, Randy Craig, Robyn DeGuzman, Unique Derique, Wayne Harris, Candace Johnson, Joyful Raven, Karen Ripley, Holly Shaw, and Stephanie Weisman.

The Jewelry Box

Written and performed by Brian Copeland

Directed by David Ford

5:00pm, Saturday, November 28 at The Marsh San Francisco

5:00pm, Saturday, December 5 at The Marsh Berkeley

Tickets: $25-$35 general admission sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved, plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket

Six-year-old Brian Copeland has found the perfect Christmas present for his mother. Now he just needs a job. Award-winning playwright and performer Brian Copeland brings his family-friendly holiday solo show The Jewelry Box to The Marsh for two special performances in San Francisco and Berkeley. An immediate hit with audiences and critics when it premiered in 2013, The Jewelry Box sold out performances and became a Bay Area holiday favorite. The San Francisco Chronicle called it “a gift in itself,” while the San Francisco Examiner declared it “destined to be a holiday classic.” A hilarious and heartwarming prequel to Copeland's acclaimed Not a Genuine Black Man, the show follows young Brian onto the “mean streets” of 1970s Oakland with one goal: to earn $11.97 for a jewelry box he has spotted at White Front. With Christmas approaching, he scours help-wanted ads, applies for jobs, and collects bottles—determined to give his mother something special. Written and performed by Copeland and developed with and directed by David Ford, The Jewelry Box is a distinctly Bay Area Christmas story about a child's determination, a mother's love, and the meaning behind the gifts we give.

Brian Copeland (Writer/Performer) began his show business career at age 18, when he first stepped onto the comedy stage. He quickly rose to become a headliner at clubs and concerts nationwide, opening for artists such as Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Ringo Starr, and Aretha Franklin, in venues ranging from The Universal Amphitheater to Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. He later expanded into television, with appearances on comedy programs for NBC, A&E, and MTV. Copeland spent five years as co-host of KTVU's “Mornings on 2,” and two years as host of the Emmy Award-winning afternoon talk show “7Live” on KGO-TV. His first network special, “Now Brian Copeland,” premiered on NBC following “Saturday Night Live” for West Coast audiences in January 2015. In 1995, KGO Radio debuted “The Brian Copeland Show,” which became the most listened-to program in its time slot with over 100,000 weekly listeners, thanks to his signature blend of humor and insight. Copeland made his theatrical debut in 2004 with Not a Genuine Black Man, a powerful exploration of race and identity that became the longest-running solo show in San Francisco history, with successful runs in Los Angeles, Off-Broadway, and more than 30 U.S. cities. His acclaimed works include The Waiting Period, a deeply personal look at depression; The Jewelry Box, The Scion, a true crime tale of privilege and murder; and The Great American Sh*t Show, created in collaboration with Charlie Varon. Copeland's debut crime fiction novel, OUTRAGED, was published by Black Odyssey Media in April 2024, and nominated for the Macavity Award for “Best First Mystery.” In Fall 2025, Copeland was inducted into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame.

David Ford (Director) has been collaborating on new and unusual theater for three decades and has been associated with The Marsh for most of that time. The San Francisco press has variously called him “the solo performer maven,” “the monologue maestro,” “the dean of solo performance,” and “the solo performer's best friend.” A week rarely goes by when residents of the Bay Area cannot enjoy one of his productions. Collaborators include Geoff Hoyle, Brian Copeland, Charlie Varon, Echo Brown, Marilyn Pittman, Rebecca Fisher, Wayne Harris, Jill Vice, and Marga Gomez. Ford's work has been seen regionally at The Public Theater, Second Stage Theater, Theatre at St. Clement's, Dixon Place, Theatre for the New City (New York), Highways Performance Space (Los Angeles), and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Co. (Washington, D.C.). His work has also been featured in most of the fringe festivals in North America, and at theaters around the Bay Area including Berkeley Repertory Theatre, the Magic Theatre, and Marin Theatre Company. Ford's directing has garnered several Best of Fringe Awards and a Goldie Award.

A Very Scrumpy Holiday Carol

Created by Joyful Raven, Wayne Harris, and Stephanie Weisman

Starring Joyful Raven

Music by Randy Craig & Friends

7:30pm Wednesday, December 9 – Saturday, December 19

3:00pm Sunday, December 13

The Marsh Berkeley Cabaret

Tickets: $20-$35 general admission sliding scale, plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket; pay-what-you-can performance Wednesday, December 9

The ghosts of politicians' past, present, and future have a message this holiday season in A Very Scrumpy Holiday Carol, an irreverent variety show starring Joyful Raven as the laughably notorious King Scrump. In this riotous cabaret, Scrump sits on his throne one evening for a feast with his royal court, both dead and alive. Tormented by the consequences of his rule and a rotating cast of clowns, entertainers, and ghostly politicians, Scrump is forced to reckon with the fact that he may not go to heaven. This satirical production boasts live musical accompaniment by the Randy Craig & Friends band and performances from beloved Marsh entertainers including Robyn DeGuzman, Wayne Harris, Candace Johnson, Joyful Raven, Karen Ripley, Holly Shaw, Stephanie Weisman, and Holiday singers.

Joyful Raven (Co-Creator, Performer) is an award-winning actor and director celebrated for her bold solo work over the last two decades. Her hit solo comedy Tales of a Sexual Tomboy was hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as “one of the funniest shows now on display on Bay Area stages,” winning Best of the Fringe at the 2016 San Francisco International Fringe Festival before an Off-Broadway run in 2017. Her latest show, Breed or Bust, earned five stars from Theatre Weekly UK at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, where it was nominated for an Offie, and received a Producer's Encore Award, a gold medal from TV-olution, and a Best Comedy nomination at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe. Raven has directed and mentored hundreds of storytellers, co-founded the award-winning Rococo Risqué, co-authored four plays with the Prize of Hope-winning Human Nature, and teaches solo theater at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre School of Theatre. Her newest show Tactical Frivolity debuted at The Marsh's In Front of Your Eyes Performance Festival and is currently in workshop, set to premiere in January 2027.

Wayne Harris (Co-creator, Performer) is an award-winning solo performer, writer, educator, curriculum innovator, and musician. His plays include Mother's Milk, The May Day Parade, Jockamo, Train Stories, and Drapetomania. His production Train Stories was critically acclaimed, earning a BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards nomination and a sold-out extended run at The Marsh. A gifted artist, Harris is passionate about storytelling that combines his lived experience with hopeful declarations for the future. Harris was invited by the U.S. State Department to travel to the Middle East and perform his play, The Letter: Martin Luther King at the Crossroads. Retired from being program director for The Marsh Youth Theater in San Francisco, which served underprivileged students in after-school programs, Harris now travels extensively throughout the U.S. providing “Improvisation & Performance” workshops for Youth Pageantry groups. He is currently a facilitator for Formerly Incarcerated People's Performance Project (FIPPP), a project guiding formerly incarcerated adults in creating, producing and performing their stories, partnered with Berkeley Repertory Theatre in bringing storytelling to programs in San Francisco County jails.

Stephanie Weisman (Co-Creator), founder and artistic/executive director of The Marsh, has led the organization since its inception. Under her guidance, The Marsh has expanded from a weekly performance series to producing more than 500 performances annually on its San Francisco and Berkeley stages. Her contributions have been recognized with the Jerry Friedman Lifetime Achievement Award from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle (SFBATCC) and designation as a Local Hero by the SF Bay Guardian. Weisman's journalism, prose, and poetry have been published nationally, and she received a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts for her Master's thesis, a poetry performance titled “Dancemasters.” Her performances include the opera Aphrodisia and two solo performance musicals, Breed & Rescue and Planet DoReMi. Her latest work 180 Days. To Die. To Live. played at The Marsh in 2024.

Fool La La: Whimsical

Performed by Unique Derique

1:00pm daily, Saturday, December 26 – Wednesday, December 30

The Marsh Berkeley

Tickets: $20 children ages 3-12, $20-$35 general adult admission sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved, $5 livestream per computer, plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket

Celebrated performer Unique Derique's annual holiday celebration at The Marsh Berkeley returns as Fool La La: Whimsical, a festive and family-friendly slapstick comedy experience. This delightfully wacky celebration of merry mischief blends physical comedy, clownery, and circus for an unforgettable experience full of cheer. Unique Derique flexes impeccable juggling acts, hambone body percussion, and Christmas charisma in this enchantingly foolish one-man sleigh ride. Fool La La: Whimsical is a holiday adventure that is fun for all ages and tribute to Derique's late partner, who consulted closely on this show and passed earlier this year.

Unique Derique (Performer) is a longtime San Francisco Bay Area favorite whose dual careers merge the performing arts and healing with the belief that the world can be a brighter place, one breath—and one laugh—at a time. Internationally acclaimed “Clown Prince'' Unique Derique's appearances have spanned the globe from South Africa to Scotland, Taipei, London, Paris, and Tokyo— and he has shared the stage with entertainers such as Bobby McFerrin, The Temptations, Laura Nyro, Jim Nabors, Tuck and Patti, Lou Rawls, and Sammy Davis, Jr. His clowny past includes the famed Pickle Family Circus, Children's Fairyland, Prescott Circus Theatre, and Bread and Roses Presents. Past television credits include PBS-KQED, Univision, and the Disney Channel. Derique's Fool La La plays annually at The Marsh with a delightfully different twist each season. When not entertaining audiences as Unique Derique, Lance McGee is a trauma-informed wellness consultant and mindfulness coach providing support to school educators, administrators, staff, and students. He also leads workshops on trauma-informed care practices and mindfulness for non-profit organizations, health clinics, colleges, and educational systems.

The race is on for the San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 22% 2 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 13% 3 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 11% 4 HAIRSPRAY San Francisco Playhouse 9% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Masquers Playhouse 8% Best Play 1 CYRANO Berkeley Shakespeare Company 16% 2 A FEW GOOD MEN The Royal Underground Theatre Company 8% 3 EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 8% 4 'M. BUTTERFLY' San Francisco Playhouse 6% 5 EUREKA DAY Contra Costa Civic Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Berkeley Playhouse 17% 2 Transcendence Theatre Company 13% 3 Berkeley Shakespeare Company 12% 4 Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 11% 5 The Royal Underground Theatre Company 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kyle Parks - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 13% 2 ELLA RUTH FRANCIS - HAIRSPRAY San Francisco Playhouse 9% 3 Topher Yengbeh - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 8% 4 Amber Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 8% 5 Keli'i 'Kaos' Salvador - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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