My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
THE HONORABLE HERBERT PEABODY to Run at San Francisco's Playground Solo Performance Festival
Kirk McGee stars in the comedy about a tour guide confronting a disgraced senator's legacy.
Following its recognition as 'Best One Man Solo Show' at New York City's United Solo Festival, Kirk McGee brings his acclaimed solo production to Potrero Stage January 22–24.
Award-winning actor and playwright Kirk McGee brings his acclaimed solo show, The Honorable Herbert Peabody, to San Francisco's Playground Solo Performance Festival for three performances at Potrero Stage on January 22nd, 23rd, and 24th 2027.
Recently honored with the award for 'Best One Man Solo Show' at the United Solo Festival in New York City, The Honorable Herbert Peabody is a captivating theatrical experience that combines physical comedy, insightful political satire, and a surprisingly heartfelt exploration of personal responsibility, accountability, and the choices that shape our collective future.
Directed by Corey Atkins, the play unfolds on the opening day of The Honorable Herbert Peabody Library and Legacy Center. Joe, a well-intentioned tour guide, struggles to manage an increasingly disgruntled group of visitors while trying to preserve the lofty legacy of a United States Senator whose recently revealed history of sexual scandals threatens to overshadow his accomplishments.
As the tour spirals into unexpected territory, Joe is forced to confront not only the contradictions surrounding the Senator's legacy but also his own actions and complicity. Ultimately, he must decide whether to stand idly by or find the courage to stand on the right side of history and help create a more perfect union.
Blending laugh-out-loud comedy with provocative social commentary, The Honorable Herbert Peabody invites audiences to consider how we define leadership, confront uncomfortable truths, and determine what accountability really looks like.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
Production: The Honorable Herbert Peabody
Playwright/Performer: Kirk McGee
Director: Corey Atkins
Festival: Playground Solo Performance
Festival Venue: Potrero Stage, San Francisco, California
Performance Dates: January 22nd, 23rd, and 24th 2027
Tickets: www.playground-sf.org/solofest
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