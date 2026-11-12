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THE CRUCIBLE to Open at Marin Theatre in Mill Valley

Performances will run February 11 – March 7, 2027.

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THE CRUCIBLE to Open at Marin Theatre in Mill Valley

Marin Theatre will ring in 2027 with Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Arthur Miller's The Crucible, a searing drama about the dangers of paranoia, mass hysteria, and false accusations. Performances will run February 11 – March 7, 2027.

Set during the Puritan witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts, the gripping play follows farmer John Proctor, his wife, and a young servant girl. Whispered suspicions escalate into a community-wide scandal, turning neighbors against one another and transforming rumor into accepted truth. As fear overtakes reason and justice bends under the weight of hysteria, John Proctor must confront the cost of standing by his integrity in a world consumed by suspicion.

The Crucible premiered on Broadway in 1953, winning the Tony Award for Best Play. It has since been revived on Broadway five times. The New York Times said of its latest Broadway outing that this 

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