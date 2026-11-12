My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
THE CRUCIBLE to Open at Marin Theatre in Mill Valley
Performances will run February 11 – March 7, 2027.
Marin Theatre will ring in 2027 with Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Arthur Miller's The Crucible, a searing drama about the dangers of paranoia, mass hysteria, and false accusations. Performances will run February 11 – March 7, 2027.
Set during the Puritan witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts, the gripping play follows farmer John Proctor, his wife, and a young servant girl. Whispered suspicions escalate into a community-wide scandal, turning neighbors against one another and transforming rumor into accepted truth. As fear overtakes reason and justice bends under the weight of hysteria, John Proctor must confront the cost of standing by his integrity in a world consumed by suspicion.
The Crucible premiered on Broadway in 1953, winning the Tony Award for Best Play. It has since been revived on Broadway five times. The New York Times said of its latest Broadway outing that this
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The Madness of Lady Bright
Venue: iMPACt Center for Art & Dance (11/06-11/15) PHOTOS
|
School of Rock
Hillbarn Theatre (11/19-12/20) PHOTOS
|
The Secret Garden
Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre (11/27-12/20) VIDEOS
|
The Who's Tommy
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (11/17-11/22)
|
Brian Copeland in 'Not a Genuine Black Man' - BENEFIT for CHRS
Marines Memorial Theatre (11/21-11/21)
|
Shrek the Musical
Berkeley Playhouse (5/21-6/20)
|
The Legend of Robin Hood
Hillbarn Theatre (1/21-2/14)
|
Neave Trio
Kohl Mansion - Great Hall (11/15-11/15)
|
Live At the Orinda - 2026/2027 Concert Season
Orinda Theatre (9/22-5/23)
|
Secret Improv VICE
Shelton Theater (11/22-11/22)