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Symphony San Jose to Present HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR at California Theatre

Sal Pizarro narrates the program, with pre-concert Santa photos and gingerbread decorating offered one hour before curtain.

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Symphony San Jose to Present HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR at California Theatre

Conductor Elena Sharkova will lead Symphony San Jose, the Symphony San Jose Chorale, Cantabíle Youth Singers, New Ballet, and special guests in a program featuring holiday classics, traditional carols, dance performances, audience sing-alongs, and the return of the popular Twelve Days of Silicon Valley.

The concert will also feature Sal Pizarro as narrator.

The program will include Randol Alan Bass's Joy to the World Fanfare, John Rutter's Nativity Carol and I Wish You Christmas, Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride, Richard Hayman's Here We Come A-Caroling, and Flory Jagoda's Ocho Kandelikas, arranged by Joshua Jacobson.

Additional selections include Peter Jaffe's arrangement of Symph-Hanukkah, Jill Galina's Winter's in the Air, Sean O'Loughlin's Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus, Jingle Bells, Mariah Carey and Walter Afanasieff's All I Want for Christmas Is You, and We Wish You a Merry Christmas. The program will also feature music from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker and a holiday sing-along.

Pre-concert festivities will begin one hour before each performance, offering families the opportunity to meet Santa Claus, take holiday photographs, and decorate gingerbread cookies with icing and sprinkles. Coloring activities will also be available.

Holiday Spectacular will take place Saturday, December 12, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 13, at 2:30 p.m. at the California Theatre, located at 345 South First Street in downtown San Jose.

Tickets range from $17.50 to $125, including city and handling fees. Discounted tickets may be available in select sections for children ages 17 and younger when purchased with an adult ticket.

Tickets are available at symphonysanjose.org or by calling 408-286-2600.

Symphony San Jose is a professional orchestra serving the South San Francisco Bay Area, presenting classical concerts, pops programming, film concerts, ballet, opera, choral performances, and educational and family events throughout the season.


Photo Credit: Symphony
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