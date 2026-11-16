"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Symphony San Jose Will Present Mozart, Respighi and Wagner in MERRY MOZART at The California Theatre
The program is presented on the 235th anniversary of Mozart's death, with single tickets priced from $35 to $125.
Symphony San Jose with conductor Nathan Aspinall present “Merry Mozart” December 5 and 6 as three legendary composers reveal their most poetic and expressive selves in a journey of timeless beauty and radiant harmony.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 39 is a work of noble warmth and exuberant invention. (It is one of the last three symphonies Mozart composed during a remarkably brief period in the summer of 1788.) Majestic yet playful, the symphony balances ceremonial grandeur with lyric elegance, offering music that sparkles with clarity, wit, and humanity
Ottorino Respighi's Trittico Botticelliano brings three Renaissance paintings to vivid musical life. Inspired by Botticelli's La Primavera, The Adoration of the Magi, and The Birth of Venus, Respighi's orchestration shimmers with color and imagination, transforming visual beauty into sound that is refined, atmospheric, and richly evocative.
Written as a birthday gift for his wife and first performed on Christmas morning, Richard Wagner's Siegfried Idyll is a rare glimpse of the gentler side of the composer. Filled with tenderness and intimacy, the work is an idyllic unfolding of glowing harmonies, pastoral, calm, and deeply personal affection.
Convenient, inexpensive parking is available at a city-owned garage one-and-a-half blocks from the theater at San Carlos Street with entrances on Second and Third streets.
SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $35 to $125. (Price includes all City and handling fees.)
TICKETS: Phone: 408.286.2600
Website: www.symphonysanjose.org
Email: tickets@symphonysanjose.org
SPECIAL DISCOUNTED YOUTH TICKETS: Adult patrons may purchase single tickets for accompanying guests 17 years of age or younger at half price. Contact the Ticket Office for more information.
THE PROGRAM:
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-flat major (Completed June 26, 1788.)
- Ottorino Respighi: Trittico Botticelliano
- Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll
THE ARTISTS:
- Conductor: Nathan Aspinall
- Symphony San Jose
Photo Credit: Symphony San Jose
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