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Symphony San Jose with conductor Nathan Aspinall present “Merry Mozart” December 5 and 6 as three legendary composers reveal their most poetic and expressive selves in a journey of timeless beauty and radiant harmony.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 39 is a work of noble warmth and exuberant invention. (It is one of the last three symphonies Mozart composed during a remarkably brief period in the summer of 1788.) Majestic yet playful, the symphony balances ceremonial grandeur with lyric elegance, offering music that sparkles with clarity, wit, and humanity

Ottorino Respighi's Trittico Botticelliano brings three Renaissance paintings to vivid musical life. Inspired by Botticelli's La Primavera, The Adoration of the Magi, and The Birth of Venus, Respighi's orchestration shimmers with color and imagination, transforming visual beauty into sound that is refined, atmospheric, and richly evocative.

Written as a birthday gift for his wife and first performed on Christmas morning, Richard Wagner's Siegfried Idyll is a rare glimpse of the gentler side of the composer. Filled with tenderness and intimacy, the work is an idyllic unfolding of glowing harmonies, pastoral, calm, and deeply personal affection.

Convenient, inexpensive parking is available at a city-owned garage one-and-a-half blocks from the theater at San Carlos Street with entrances on Second and Third streets.

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $35 to $125. (Price includes all City and handling fees.)

TICKETS: Phone: 408.286.2600

Website: www.symphonysanjose.org

Email: tickets@symphonysanjose.org

SPECIAL DISCOUNTED YOUTH TICKETS: Adult patrons may purchase single tickets for accompanying guests 17 years of age or younger at half price. Contact the Ticket Office for more information.

THE PROGRAM:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-flat major (Completed June 26, 1788.)

Ottorino Respighi: Trittico Botticelliano

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll

THE ARTISTS:

Conductor: Nathan Aspinall

Symphony San Jose



Photo Credit: Symphony San Jose

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