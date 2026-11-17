"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
South Bay Musical Theatre to Stage Holiday Sunshine Concert With Cast Announced
Performers include Cami DeMarco, Kayvon Kordestani, Jennifer Medeiros, and Qian Zhang, with a song from Ted Kopulos's DECEMBRANCE.
South Bay Musical Theatre has announced the cast for "Holiday Sunshine,' a fresh take on holiday entertainment that comes to the Saratoga Civic Theater Dec. 19-20.
Bob Sunshine and Walter M. Mayes, the team behind last year's 'Let It Show: A Broadway Holiday Celebration' concert, are cooking up an original mix of holiday pop, big-band favorites, Hanukkah and New Year's songs, plus a little holiday mischief.
Santa and his elf will be on hand, and the program will include a song from Ted Kopulos's beloved 'Decembrance.' It'll be a showcase of holiday nostalgia, humor, and lovely music from some of the South Bay's favorite singers.
Performers include Cami DeMarco, Kayvon Kordestani, Jennifer Medeiros, Wylie Merritt-Broyles, Lucy Nino, Don Nguyen, Ryan Oliver, Barbara Reynolds, Steve Sammonds, Jamie Walker, Qian Zhang, and Michael Johnson as Santa Claus!
Tickets for this family-friendly concert are available at SouthBayMT.com or by calling 408-266-4734. The December 20 curtain time is 8:00 pm, while the December 20 matinee starts at 2:30 pm (and will be ASL Interpreted).
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