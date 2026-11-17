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South Bay Musical Theatre has announced the cast for "Holiday Sunshine,' a fresh take on holiday entertainment that comes to the Saratoga Civic Theater Dec. 19-20.

Bob Sunshine and Walter M. Mayes, the team behind last year's 'Let It Show: A Broadway Holiday Celebration' concert, are cooking up an original mix of holiday pop, big-band favorites, Hanukkah and New Year's songs, plus a little holiday mischief.

Santa and his elf will be on hand, and the program will include a song from Ted Kopulos's beloved 'Decembrance.' It'll be a showcase of holiday nostalgia, humor, and lovely music from some of the South Bay's favorite singers.

Performers include Cami DeMarco, Kayvon Kordestani, Jennifer Medeiros, Wylie Merritt-Broyles, Lucy Nino, Don Nguyen, Ryan Oliver, Barbara Reynolds, Steve Sammonds, Jamie Walker, Qian Zhang, and Michael Johnson as Santa Claus!

Tickets for this family-friendly concert are available at SouthBayMT.com or by calling 408-266-4734. The December 20 curtain time is 8:00 pm, while the December 20 matinee starts at 2:30 pm (and will be ASL Interpreted).

The race is on for the San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 HAIRSPRAY San Francisco Playhouse 13% 2 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 12% 3 AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 11% 4 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Masquers Playhouse 10% 5 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 9% Best Play 1 CYRANO Berkeley Shakespeare Company 18% 2 A FEW GOOD MEN The Royal Underground Theatre Company 11% 3 EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 8% 4 'M. BUTTERFLY' San Francisco Playhouse 6% 5 LOST IN YONKERS Center Repertory Company 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Berkeley Playhouse 13% 2 Berkeley Shakespeare Company 13% 3 San Francisco Playhouse 11% 4 Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 11% 5 The Royal Underground Theatre Company 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 ELLA RUTH FRANCIS - HAIRSPRAY San Francisco Playhouse 14% 2 Kyle Parks - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 10% 3 Amber Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 8% 4 Safira McGrew - THE COLOR PURPLE Pittsburg Theatre Company 6% 5 Conroe Brooks - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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