San Jose's Hammer Theatre Will Live Stream Performance of MUMMENSCHANZ

San Jose's Hammer Theatre will live stream its production of Mummenschanz. Because audiences can no longer gather in the theatre, the previously announced production will be presented as a LIVE streamed event to be watched in the comfort of your home.

You can purchase a ticket, and will be sent a link to view the production.

Purchase tickets here: https://hammertheatre.vbotickets.com/event/Hammer_Presents_Mummenschanz/34789

For nearly five decades, MUMMENSCHANZ has been the epitome of contemporary mask theater worldwide, crossing language barriers and cultures. With no spoken words, purely visually, and completely without music and set design, only with masks and bodies against a black background, the artists appear.

The MUMMENSCHANZ theater was created in 1972 in Paris, on the tremendous momentum of its three founders, after a very instructive school and study period during the sixties and after a three-year experimental trial in various disciplines.

After more than 10 years of creative experimentation and research in all sorts of theaters in Germany and abroad, accompanied by a passionate love of playing, including a 3-year Broadway performance (from 1977 to '79), MUMMENSCHANZ crossed the threshold and began to perform for the whole wide world. With a repertoire of over 100 techniques, MUMMENSCHANZ is still a guest on all continents and is still one of the most popular theater attractions in the world.

Please Note: You will receive a link to the live stream feed 48 hours prior to the event.





