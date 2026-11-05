San Francisco Opera to Present Adler Fellows and Chorus in November Concerts

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San Francisco Opera will present two concerts this November, showcasing the Company's emerging artists and its resident chorus. The Future Is Now, featuring the 2026 Adler Fellows, will take place Friday, November 20, at Herbst Theatre, followed by San Francisco Opera Chorus in Concert on Sunday, November 22, at the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater.

The Future Is Now — November 20

The annual Adler Fellows concert will feature sopranos Alexa Frankian, Sofia Gotch and Mary Hoskins; mezzo-soprano Sadie Cheslak; tenor Thomas Kinch; baritones Gabriel Natal-Báez and Olivier Zerouali; and pianists Brian Cho and Ji Youn Lee.

Performing alongside the San Francisco Opera Orchestra under the baton of Sebastian Weigle, the artists will present scenes and arias from operas by Richard Strauss, Leoncavallo, Donizetti, Bizet, Cilea, Verdi, Korngold, Menotti and Wagner.

Weigle is currently making his San Francisco Opera debut conducting The Marriage of Figaro at the War Memorial Opera House.

The concert will be staged by Elio Bucky, a 2025 graduate of the Merola Opera Program whose directing credits include engagements with Palm Beach Opera, Cincinnati Opera and Wolf Trap Opera.

The performance marks the conclusion of the Adler Fellowships for third-year artist Thomas Kinch and second-year artists Mary Hoskins, Ji Youn Lee and Olivier Zerouali.

Alexa Frankian, Sofia Gotch, Sadie Cheslak, Gabriel Natal-Báez and Brian Cho will return to the program in 2027 as second-year Adler Fellows.

Tickets range from $34 to $69. Additional information is available at sfopera.com/futureisnow.

San Francisco Opera Chorus in Concert — November 22

San Francisco Opera will present its resident chorus in a concert at the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater, located on the fourth floor of the Veterans Building.

Chorus Director John Keene will conduct the performance, with Associate Chorus Master Fabrizio Corona accompanying on piano.

The 90-minute program, including one intermission, will feature a selection of accompanied and a cappella choral works spanning several centuries.

Among the selections is the Act I finale from the original 1857 version of Verdi's Simon Boccanegra. San Francisco Opera presented the composer's revised 1883 version of the opera earlier this season.

The program will also include songs by Amy Beach, choral works by Randall Thompson and Henryk Górecki, and excerpts from requiems by Brahms, Mozart, Fauré and Dvořák.

Tickets are $49, with general admission seating. Additional information is available at sfopera.com/chorusinconcert.

Tickets for both concerts can be purchased online at sfopera.com, in person at the San Francisco Opera Box Office at 301 Van Ness Avenue, or by calling (415) 864-3330.

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