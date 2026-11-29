San Francisco Neo-Futurists To Bring THE INFINITE WRENCH: BEST OF 2026 To Z Below
Audiences will choose the order as the ensemble races to perform 30 short plays in 60 minutes, with three performances December 11–12.
The San Francisco Neo-Futurists are back for their annual performance of the year's best plays in The Infinite Wrench: Best Of 2026! The ensemble spent the last 12 months writing, directing, and performing a non-stop collage of short plays—hilarious, profound, personal, and just plain bizarre. They have picked 30 of their favorites, stuffed them into 60 minutes, and will bring them to audiences for THREE performances only at Z Below on Friday, December 11 & Saturday, December 12!
Audience will pick the order in which these plays happen as we race the clock— performing in our distinctive non-illusory style, where we bring you both personal experiences and flights of imagination as directly and honestly as we can.
Tickets start at $30. For those who are able to support the ongoing, ever-changing and always wonderful work of the San Francisco Neo-Futurists, there are tiered tickets for higher giving. We are grateful to all for supporting our ensemble of theatre makers, theatre shakers, and theatre breakers.Tickets can be purchased at sfneofuturists.org/bestof.
The show features San Francisco Neo-Futurist ensemble members Amy Langer, Aneekah Uddin, Aster Light, Danni Blackman, Eli Bishop, Hannah Cantor, jeb, Joe Peña, Jordan Williams, Mars Ibarra, Ray Ray, Sam Bertken, Topher Lin, and Wallace Yan (and includes work by SFNF alum, founding member, and advisory board member Willie Caldwell.)
Can't make it to the show, but still want to show your support? Make a year-end tax-deductible donation at sfneofuturists.com/donate
More about the San Francisco Neo-Futurists
The San Francisco Neo-Futurists are a collective of wildly prolific artists dedicated to the perpetual creation of experimental theatre that is immediate, ephemeral, accessible, and cheap. We believe the stage is an extension of daily life: we perform as ourselves in a non-illusory, interactive style that challenges the audience to create alongside us as active participants with a voice of their own. We respect and uplift each other on and off stage through non-hierarchical accountability, collective decision-making, and anti-oppression practice of all kinds. We do over 100 shows a year and we will never stop.
Named one of “22 San Francisco things everyone must do” by the SF Chronicle, our flagship show The Infinite Wrench is an ever-changing collection of 30 short plays performed in a race against the clock, every Friday and Saturday, 50 weekends a year. Every week, we cut between 2 and 12 plays, to be replaced with new plays the following week.
Since the company's founding in November 2013, we've written and performed over 4,000 original short plays to over 13,000 audience members. We've been named “SF's premiere performance art troupe” by 48 Hills and won Best Theater Company in SF Weekly's Readers' Poll & the SF Bay Guardian's Best of the Bay.
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