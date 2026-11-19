"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
SHANE Regional Premiere is Coming to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Performances will run March 3-28, 2027.
In the spring, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will venture to the wild west with the Regional Premiere of Karen Zacarías' Shane, directed by TheatreWorks Associate Artistic Director Jeffrey Lo and starring Bay Area theatre veteran Aldo Billingslea in the titular role.
Inspired by Jack Schaefer's 1949 classic Western novel of the same name, Zacarías' fresh take reexamines the mythology of the American frontier, bringing to light the often-overlooked stories of Mexican, Black, and Indigenous communities. Set in the vast Wyoming prairies, the play follows a mysterious gunslinger who finds refuge on a homesteader's farm and ultimately steps forward to protect the family from ruthless rival ranchers determined to drive them off their land. Teeming with adventure, tense standoffs, heartbreak, and heroism, Shane explores honor, justice, courage, and the true meaning of doing the right thing when it counts. Zacarías, whose previous works include Native Gardens (TheatreWorks 2018), Destiny of Desire, Mariela in the Desert, and The Sins of Sor Juana, brings a new perspective to this enduring cowboy classic.
Performances will run March 3-28, 2027, at the Lucie Stern Theatre. Performances will take place Tuesdays at 7:30pm, Wednesdays at 2pm and 7:30pm, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 7:30pm, and Sundays at 1pm and 6pm.
Audio description will be available at the 1pm performance on Sunday, March 14. Advance registration is requested, as the service includes a pre-show talk 30 minutes before the performance. ASL interpretation will be available at the 7:30pm performance on Thursday, March 18, and open captioning will be available at the 1pm performance on Sunday, March 21. Assistive listening devices are available at every performance.
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