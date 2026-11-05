Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SFJAZZ and Noise Pop Festival to Mark 10 Years of Collaboration With Six 2027 Concerts
The Ayo Brame Experience, Zohar & Adam, LabRats and Amanda Magaña are among the artists performing during the festival.
SFJAZZ will present the return of its annual collaboration with Noise Pop Festival, celebrating a decade of partnership with six distinctive concert programs taking place at SFJAZZ during the 2027 festival, taking place February 20–28, 2027.
Now in its 10th year, the collaboration has become an annual tradition, bringing together two of San Francisco's leading music organizations to showcase innovative artists pushing the boundaries of jazz, electronic music, hip-hop, and contemporary sounds. The 2027 lineup features a dynamic mix of emerging talent and adventurous musical explorations, with performances in both SFJAZZ's intimate Joe Henderson Lab and its flagship Miner Auditorium.
2027 SFJAZZ / NOISE POP FESTIVAL LINEUP
THE AYO BRAME EXPERIENCE
Saturday, February 20 and Sunday, February 21, 2027
Joe Henderson Lab
Ayo Brame is a 19-year-old EWI (Electronic Wind Instrument), tenor, and soprano saxophonist from Oakland, California. Known for his unique, passionate, and soulful approach to music, Ayo blends the rich traditions of jazz with a fresh, contemporary sound. Drawing inspiration from jazz legends such as John Coltrane and McCoy Tyner, as well as contemporary artists including Kev Choice and Kamasi Washington, Ayo bridges generations of musical influence while developing a sound distinctly his own. A former member of the SFJAZZ High School All-Stars and a graduate of Oakland School for the Arts, Ayo has been immersed in the Bay Area's rich musical community from an early age. He is currently in his second year at The New School in New York City, where he continues to develop his musicianship, artistry, and creative voice.
ZOHAR & ADAM
Thursday, February 25, 2027
Joe Henderson Lab
Brothers Zohar & Adam Cabo are fast becoming one of the most talked about new acts in Jazz. With Zohar on keyboards and Adam on drums, these rising young stars bring a lifetime of musical experiences and influences to bear on their eclectic, genre-bending duo performances. Born to musician parents Richard Cabo (former Latin big band leader) and Dassi Rosenkrantz (bassist, record producer, and educator) the two brothers, together with their sister Noga were veteran performers before they reached their teens, even recording an album as a family band at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis.
LABRATS PLAY J DILLA
Friday, February 26, 2027
Joe Henderson Lab
LabRats is a dynamic quintet based in Sacramento, composed of multi-instrumentalists, composers and producers. The band came together out of necessity to unify and bridge gaps between musicians of all types. LabRats challenges listeners' perceptions of “jazz,” drawing from a wide range of styles and influences, from J Dilla to Sun Ra. At live shows, the band exudes an infectious onstage charm, hypnotizing audiences with colorful synthscapes, syncopated drums and fierce improvisation.
AMANDA MAGAÑA: MUSIC OF BJÖRK RE-IMAGINED
Saturday, February 27, 2027
Joe Henderson Lab
Amanda Magaña is a Mexican-American artist and musician sonically exploring mixtures of electronic, jazz, pop, neo-soul, and psychedelic r&b. Her debut album 'ACID. LAB.' is just the beginning of her journey, with original compositions that solidify her identity in the local Bay Area music scene!
SUNGAZER
Sunday, February 28, 2027
Miner Auditorium
Opening Act: Button Masher
Sungazer is a modern progressive jazz fusion band led by bassist Adam Neely and drummer Shawn Crowder. Originally formed in Brooklyn NY, Sungazer has brought their dynamic live mixture of jazz, progressive metal and electronic music to audiences across the world. Touring members have included saxophonist Jared Yee, guitarists Joshua de la Victoria and Shubh Saran, and keyboardists Button Masher, Pier Luigi Salami and Christian Li.
SPARKLMAMI
Sunday, February 28, 2027
Joe Henderson Lab
Sparklmami is a Texas-born, Chicago-based musician and visual artist. Her songwriting draws from her confessional subconscious, exploring themes of perception and identity over her band's improvisational mix of experimental soul, Mexican bolero, and jazz funk. Her much-anticipated debut record In This Body – featuring the acclaimed singles “Fajas” and “running” – invites listeners into a lush world of reverie, nostalgia, and possibility. It's a sound that pulls from myriad places: the glimmering, verdant jazz made in 1970s Brazil, the open-hearted Mexican boleros she grew up listening to at home, the whimsy of Indian singer Runa Laila, and of course the improvisations and ideas of her bandmates.
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