SF Music Week to Return in February 2027 With Industry Summit, Artist Development Day and More

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The organizers behind SF Music Week – including Mayor Daniel Lurie, the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD), and Noise Pop – has announced the return of the Bay Area's flagship music industry conference on February 15-21, 2027.

Now entering its third year, SF Music Week brings together musicians, industry professionals, venue operators, business leaders and policymakers for a week of programming focused on the opportunities and challenges facing the Bay Area music industry, many of which reflect broader conversations unfolding in music communities across the country.

“From the Summer of Music in Golden Gate Park to free concerts in Civic Center, Union Square, and Crane Cove, music is fueling San Francisco's comeback,” said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie. “Once again, SF Music Week will support our city's music sector, celebrate the artists and spaces that define our culture, and bring residents and visitors alike to our local businesses and destinations. Our musicians and creative community are at the heart of San Francisco's identity and economic vitality, and we will continue to invest in opportunities like SF Music Week that ensure arts and culture continue to thrive in our city.”

“The problems facing San Francisco's music community aren't unique to our city. From keeping independent venues open to helping artists build sustainable careers, these are conversations happening in music communities across America,” said Stacy Horne, Executive Director of SF Music Week. “We hope that SF Music Week helps create an opportunity to bring those voices together, share ideas, and turn conversations into meaningful connections and opportunities. We're excited to build on that momentum in our third year and invite more of our music community to help shape the programming.”

TWO DAYS OF CORNERSTONE PROGRAMMING

The 2027 edition will feature two days of conference programming at the Wilsey Center inside the War Memorial Veterans Building in San Francisco's Civic Center: the Industry Summit on Friday, February 19, and Artist Development Day on Saturday, February 20.

The Industry Summit on Friday will bring together local industry leaders, venue operators, artists, policymakers, and the Bay Area music scene at large for a day of discussion on the opportunities and challenges facing the community. From the sustainability of independent venues and the evolving business of live music to AI technologies, workforce development, and the role of music in urban economies, the public event will examine complex issues that often extend across San Francisco's city limits.

Saturday's Artist Development Day will focus on the business of being an independent musician, providing emerging and established artists with practical resources, professional development opportunities, and direct access to industry experts. This hands-on programming is designed to help artists navigate today's music industry and build sustainable careers.

CITYWIDE PARTNER PROGRAMMING RETURNS

Beyond its two signature conference events, SF Music Week will feature a series of independently organized events throughout San Francisco from February 15-21.

Official SF Music Week-partner programming will showcase the diversity of the Bay Area music community through industry-focused events, educational opportunities, performances, and other experiences hosted by participating venues, organizations, and creative businesses.

A full calendar of Partner Events will be announced early next year.

“From independent venues and local businesses to the artists who bring our city to life, San Francisco's music scene is an essential part of our city's cultural identity and a powerful driver of our local economy,” said Anne Taupier, Executive Director of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development. “SF Music Week is an opportunity to invest in the future of this industry by connecting artists and businesses with the resources, partnerships, and opportunities they need to thrive.”

“For more than three decades, Noise Pop has been deeply committed to supporting independent musicians and venues across the Bay Area,” said Kevin Arnold, Founder of Noise Pop Industries. “We see SF Music Week as a natural extension of that commitment, bringing together local artists, businesses, and industry leaders to strengthen the music community beyond the studio and stage. Entering our third year, we're ever more focused on building a platform that continues to grow, creates lasting value for the community, and becomes an essential part of San Francisco's music industry for years to come.”

As planning continues for SF Music Week 2027, organizers are actively seeking additional venues, organizations, and businesses interested in hosting official partner programming or exploring sponsorship opportunities. Those interested in getting involved are encouraged to fill out the online application [Click Here].

SUBMIT PANEL IDEAS TODAY

In a new initiative for 2027, SF Music Week is inviting members of the Bay Area music community to help shape this year's Industry Summit and Artist Development Day through an open call for panel proposals [Click Here], open today through December 1st at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Artists, industry professionals, organizations, and other members of the local music community are encouraged to submit ideas for the conversations they believe the industry needs to be having, whether focused on emerging technologies, independent venues, artist development, music policy, or other pressing issues. Submissions are to include a panel title, topic, and list of panelists that have agreed to participate should the panel be picked.

A sole finalist will be chosen for inclusion as an official panel during either the Industry Summit on Friday, February 19, or Artist Development Day on Saturday, February 20.

Stay tuned as cornerstone conference programming and schedule will arrive in January. In the meantime, attendees are encouraged to join the SF Music Week mailing list at www.SFMusicWeek.org for early access to announcements and registration information.

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