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SF Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER to Launch as Immersive XR Experience Through Google and XREAL Glasses

The immersive experience will present Act I with cinematic visuals and recorded music from the SF Ballet Orchestra and the San Francisco Girls Chorus.

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SF Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER to Launch as Immersive XR Experience Through Google and XREAL Glasses

​In a unique collaboration between YB, San Francisco Ballet (SF Ballet), Google, and XREAL, audiences can experience the magic of Nutcracker in a new way, from the heart of the performance. Launching on December 4 on Google's Android XR platform and the XREAL AURA, a new glasses-style spatial computing device from XREAL, Nutcracker: The Immersive Experience combines cinematic, immersive visuals with recorded music from the Grammy Award-winning SF Ballet Orchestra and the San Francisco Girls Chorus, inviting viewers to step onto the stage and experience the beloved holiday tradition as part of the story.  SF Ballet's Nutcracker is onstage at San Francisco's War Memorial Opera House from December 4–27.

Through YB's CultVRe app, available on XREAL AURA, audiences will experience Act I of choreographer and former SF Ballet Artistic Director Helgi Tomasson's Nutcracker, set in a 1915 San Francisco bustling with innovation and excitement, mirroring the energy of San Francisco today. Performed by SF Ballet every year at the War Memorial Opera House, the production celebrated its 20th anniversary season in 2024.

This collaboration reflects the growing capabilities of immersive technology to extend the reach of performing arts beyond the theatre. Through XREAL AURA, audiences can experience the dazzling sets and costumes, sweeping score, and unparalleled artistry of SF Ballet's Nutcracker without leaving home.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Rojo, the project trailer captures behind-the-scenes moments and sneak peeks of the upcoming experience. Additional details, including final availability and viewing instructions, will be announced closer to launch.
 

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