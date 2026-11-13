My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
SCHOOL OF ROCK to Host Pay What You Can Preview Ahead of Holiday Run at Hillbarn Theatre
Single tickets range from $30 to $65, with discounts available for youth 18 and under, seniors and groups of 10 or more.
Hillbarn Theatre will present School of Rock, the musical based on the hit film, from November 19 through December 20, 2026, in Foster City, California.
Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Julian Fellowes, School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a struggling rock musician who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious preparatory school.
After discovering his students' musical abilities, Dewey forms a rock band with the class, encouraging the young performers to embrace their individuality and pursue their passions.
The production will feature a cast of young performers bringing the musical's rock-and-roll score to life. Songs from the show include "You're in the Band," "Stick It to the Man," and "Where Did the Rock Go?"
The five-week engagement will begin with a Pay What You Can preview performance on Thursday, November 19.
For the preview, audiences can purchase discounted tickets online using the following promotional codes:
- 10off: $10 off any ticket type
- 20off: $20 off any ticket type
- 30off: $30 off adult and senior tickets
Patrons attending the November 19 preview can also purchase tickets in person at the theatre and choose their own admission price.
School of Rock will continue performances through Sunday, December 20.
Hillbarn Theatre is located at 1285 E. Hillsdale Boulevard in Foster City, California.
Additional ticket information and performance details are available through Hillbarn Theatre.
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