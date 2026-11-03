SCHOOL OF ROCK Takes the Stage at Hillbarn Theatre This Holiday Season

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Hillbarn Theatre & Conservatory is presenting School of Rock, the Broadway musical based on the hit film, featuring Phil Wong as Dewey Finn alongside a cast of young performers.

The musical follows Dewey Finn, a struggling rock musician who poses as a substitute teacher at an elite preparatory school to earn money and pay his bills. When he discovers that his students possess extraordinary musical talent, he secretly transforms the classroom into a rock band, preparing them for a musical adventure that challenges their expectations and helps them discover their confidence.

As the students learn to play together, they develop friendships, embrace their creativity and discover the importance of supporting one another. Meanwhile, Dewey finds that his unconventional teaching experience has something to teach him as well.

The production stars Phil Wong as Dewey Finn, with Fehren Rojas as Lawrence, Julia Juno as Summer, Arin Naigaonkar as Zack, Kasey Seipel as Katie and Tyler Deuse as Freddie.

Featuring music, comedy and performances by young actors and musicians, School of Rock explores themes of mentorship, individuality and finding one's voice. The family-friendly musical is part of Hillbarn Theatre's holiday programming.

The production is sponsored by State Farm and State Farm Agent Janet Lin.

Tickets range from $30 to $65, with discounts available for youth ages 18 and under, seniors and groups of 10 or more.

Tickets can be purchased at www.hillbarntheatre.org, by calling 650-349-6411 ext. 2, or in person at the Hillbarn Theatre Box Office, located at 1285 E. Hillsdale Avenue in Foster City. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 3pm.



Photo Credit: Tracy Martin

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