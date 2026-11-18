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For longtime devotees of Pete Townshend and The Who (and they were in full force opening night), the touring production of The Who's Tommy, directed by Des McAnuff, is clearly a euphoric, nostalgia-fueled trip down memory lane. Surrounding me in the theater were grey-haired fans who greeted the 1969 rock opera with near-religious zeal, mouthing every lyric, and I swear, the only thing missing was the smell of reefer. Yet walking in with zero prior knowledge of The Who's catalog (yes, I'm embarrassed to admit that) strips away that rose-colored haze, revealing, at least for this reviewer, a production caught in a tug-of-war between an electrifying score and a deeply perplexing storyline.
As a theatrical narrative, Tommy is a bizarre tale that seems rushed and deeply unsettling. In the opening act, Captain Walker (Zach Fogel) unexpectedly returns home to his young wife (Mia Bergstrom) from World War II after being presumed dead as a prisoner of war. Upon entering the house he sees his wife in another man's arms, with a young boy (Mari Grossmann) standing nearby in front of a mirror. Though no words are spoken, a fight ensues between Walker and his wife's lover, who unaccountably pauses to slap his partner. Walker pulls out his pistol and shoots him dead, after which his wife happily rushes into her returning husband's arms. However, Tommy's reaction isn't quite the same. Watching the murder in the mirror leaves four-year-old Tommy in a state of catatonic shock for years to come.
What follows is a whirlwind of trauma and absurdity: Tommy's mother immediately forgives his murderous father; Tommy endures bullying from his cruel cousin Kevin (Kyle McFalls) and abuse from his creepy uncle Ernie (Peyton Cassity); his father takes Tommy to a prostitute, the Acid Queen (Kris Lyons), in a desperate bid to "cure" him; and then somehow, Tommy becomes a prodigy at pinball before his mother shatters a mirror, which suddenly restores his senses. He then becomes something of a messianic rock-star cult leader, attracting devoted young followers like Sally Simpson (Audrey Fisher).
Knowing the album's storied history helps explain why the show feels so disjointed. Pete Townshend originally improvised much of the storyline for an interview and later stitched together heavy Indian spirituality with a quirky pinball hook to give the 1969 record a commercial twist. It was a huge mega-hit, both then and now, to judge by the audience reaction.
Fortunately, when the storytelling falters, the music and staging roar in to save the evening. Under Calvin Hitchcock's conducting, the score hits like a wall of sound, effortlessly bridging the late-1960s rock anarchy with modern theatrical spectacle. Even for a newcomer, anthems like "Pinball Wizard" and the soaring, fourth-wall-breaking finale are impossible to resist. The cast commits wholeheartedly to the high-octane material, anchored by Collin Matthew Flanagan's intense, vocally dynamic turn as the adult Tommy, alongside strong, grounded vocal performances from Fogel and Bergstrom as his conflicted parents.
Ultimately, The Who's Tommy works far better as a visceral rock concert than as a coherent piece of musical theater. You don't need a lifelong attachment to The Who to be swept up by the band's driving energy and powerhouse vocals. Just be prepared to check your logic at the door and let the music do the heavy lifting.
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