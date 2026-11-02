Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Palo Alto Players

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What happens when everyone's favorite delightfully dysfunctional family finds itself navigating love, relationships, and the unfamiliar concept of being normal?

Palo Alto Players welcomes the wonderfully macabre world of The Addams Family back to the Lucie Stern Theatre, bringing plenty of familiar characters, catchy musical numbers, and spooky humor to the stage just in time for the fall season.

I've seen The Addams Family several times over the years, and it's always interesting to experience how different companies approach this quirky and beloved musical. With such distinctive characters and an inherently campy story, there's plenty of room for creative interpretation.

I like this show and think its an excellent choice for a fall musical. Oddly, there were several audience members around me surprised to learn the production had music. I've seen the show enough times to know my favorite moments within the score, the plot, the characters, and the design.

For this particular production, there were a few performances that stood out to me, with certain cast members bringing their own unique charm and personality to these familiar characters.

Photo by Scott Lasky. Pictured: The company of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, the musical based on the beloved characters created by Charles Addams, filled with your favorite eccentric characters, catchy music, and plenty of laughs.



Tony Gonzales and Kylie Abucay were particular standouts as Gomez and Morticia Addams. Gonzales has such a unique and engaging stage presence, and I thoroughly enjoyed the personality and charm he brought to the role. He embraced Gomez's eccentricities with confidence, making him one of the evening's most enjoyable performers. Abucay matched that energy beautifully making the pair memorable to watch.

I also really enjoyed Samantha Kenbrandt as Alice Beineke. Kenbrandt embodied the character beautifully, finding a wonderful balance between Alice's seemingly conventional personality and the increasingly ridiculous circumstances surrounding her. Her comedic instincts and commitment to the role made her another memorable highlight of the production.

Photo by Scott Lasky. Pictured: Alice Beineke (Samantha Kenbrandt) loosens up with Uncle Fester (Dylan Stanley) as Grandma Addams (Barbara Heninger) and Pugsley Addams (Jackson DuBois) look on in THE ADDAMS FAMILY, the musical based on the beloved characters created by Charles Addams, filled with your favorite eccentric characters, catchy music, and plenty of laughs.



One of my favorite production elements was Nolan Miranda's costume design. Having seen several incarnations of The Addams Family, I appreciated that these costumes offered a somewhat different interpretation of the familiar characters. The designs brought a refreshing visual perspective while maintaining the wonderfully eccentric spirit of the Addams family.

With its playful humor, recognizable characters, and celebration of embracing what makes us different, the musical remains an entertaining choice for families looking for a little spooky fun.

Palo Alto Players' production offers an opportunity for audiences, particularly younger theatregoers, to enjoy the delightfully strange world of the Addams family this fall.

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