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The soil breathes. The women breathe. They breathe through the backbreaking labor of working the fields and through the labor of giving birth, helping one another through all the labors of their lives. In one particularly powerful moment in Oakland Theater Project's world premiere of SHE SE PUEDE (A Chorus of Huertas), the women breathe together. The collective breath becomes almost a language unto itself, communicating something that words along cannot. Playing now through December 13, this deeply moving theatrical tour de force is not to be missed.

Playwright and Oakland Theater Project Co-Artistic Director Lisa Ramirez's new work has a lyrical quality and a poetic beauty that thrums against the heartstrings. It is a rhythmic tale told by theatrical trabadours aching to share chapters of a story we thought we knew, but one we have largely heard in an entirely different register and from a decidedly male-dominated perspective.

Why weren't we told the whole story before?

Through the eyes, words and experiences of a chorus of Dolores Huertas at various stages of her life, and through the voices and breaths of the women who labored beside her, we hear from those who were either left out of the historical narrative altogether or given short shrift as supporting characters in someone else's story.

I am reminded of cartoonist Bob Thaves' famous observation about Fred Astaire: "Sure, he was great, but don't forget that Ginger Rogers did everything he did, … backwards and in high heels."

As someone who was just a kid in California during the farmworker's movement, I remember when the name César Chávez was virtually synonymous with the United Farm Workers, while Dolores Huerta was, in popular telling, a footnote at best. Yet Huerta, as we learn in in the play, organized workers, negotiated contracts, lobbied legislators, led boycotts and helps build a movement that would forever change the American political landscape.

Dolore Huerta wasn't César Chávez UFW "work wife." She was the co-architect of the movement, a leader in equal measure, while also overcoming sexual harrassment and pushback over motherhood in addition to racism and police brutality. Think Ginger Rogers on the front lines.

And there were countless other women whose contributions went largely unheralded. Ramirez's beautifully conceived subtitle, A Chorus of Hertas, pays tribute not only to Dolores at the ages and stages of her remarkable life, but also the the collective of women whose labor, courage and sacrifices helped sustain the run the movement.

Unsung heroes, singing anyway.

The repetitive, backbreaking work of the fields provides the rhythmic heartbeat of the projection. Digging, planting, picking, packing. Moving on to the next row. Repeating it all over again. The sun beating down, Harsh chemicals breathed in. Like their male counterparts, women farmworkers spent countless hours bent over the despised short-handled hoe, their bodies paying the price in chronic pain and lasting lasting phyiscal damage. And for many of these women, another day's work awaited them when they returned home to their families.

The earth beneath their hands holds things. It has memories. It bears silent witness to generations of people whose labor has fed a nation that has too often failed to nourish them in return.

From the beginning of Ramirez's play, we understand that the patriarchy will no longer be afforded the protection of silence. Wilma Bonet is brilliant as Dolores 6, the eldest of the Juertas, who has finally come into her own. Like the soil, where they have all toiled, she carries nearly a century of memories, accomplishments, disappoints and painful truths, and she's ready to talk.

She's waited 60 years to talk and she asks herself, "Why didn't I say anything?"

In confronting the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Chávez, Huerta articulates the terrible dilemma faced by a woman whose life's work had become inextricably bound to the reputation of the man who violated her.

"He was the movement." "He was the hero."

Then comes the realization.

"No! The people were the movement."

It is a moment of profound reclamation, not only of Huerta's own story but of the history of the movement itself. No single man, however celebrated, was the movement. The movement belonged to the people who organized, marched, boycotted, negotiated, sacrificed and did the backbreaking work in the fields.

"I've carried this for 60 years. I'm done carrying it."

There is a particularly painful irony in the fact that a woman who devoted her life to empowering others felt unable, for decades, to speak openly about her own violation. What does it say about our movements when we lift up one man as a hero over we, the people?

In Ramirez's telling, Huerta is neither a supporting character in the life of a famous man nor a woman define solely by what was done to her. We are invited to appreciate the fullness of her humanity, her intelligence, her humor, her resilience and, above all, her agency.

Joining Bonet in this gifted, amazing ensemble are linda maria girón, Tatiana Hernandez, Carla Gallardo, April Ballesteros and Michelle Navarrete. Together, they embody not only the many voices of Dolores Huerta but also the women whose experiences give her story a much broader resonance. There is something particularly satisfying about seeing a woman whose accomplishments were so often overshadowed portrayed by an entire ensemble of women.

Director Karina Gutiérrez has worked hand in glove with her gifted cast and Ramirez's exquisite script. The pacing, the carefully orchestrated movement, the dramatic beats and even the delightful comedic moments during the wedding scenes allow the audience to experience the story on multiple emotional levels.

We don't simply hear the story. We feel it.

Carlos-Antonio Aceves's scenic and projection designs make remarkably effective use of OTP's intimate performance space. There is a poetic kinship between the soil that sustains life and the women who cultivate it, nurture it and bring forth the food that feeds the world. The projections provide historical context, while Dr. Stephanie Anne Johnson's evocative lighting design and Michael Kelly's dynamic sound design further enhance the production's visceral and poetic qualities.

Ending the play with the beloved Mexican-American folk song De Colores, the unofficial anthem of the United Farm Workers brought tears to my eyes, calling to mind the marchers singing arm-in-arm during rallies, drawing strength from one another and finding hope in their collective voices.

At a time when the very people upon whose labor we depend to put food on our tables must contend with the threat of deportation and separation from their families, we would do well to remember what Huerta and her fellow farmworkers fought so hard to achieve.

The struggle is far from over. But neither is the song.

With SHE SE PUEDE, Oakland Theater Project restores women to their rightful place in the telling of the farmworkers' movement. It also invites us to reconsider how many other chapters of our collective history remain incomplete because we have yet to hear from the women who helped write them.

Dolores Huerta may be gone, but the chorus of Huertas sings on.

SHE SE PUEDE (A Chorus of Huertas) is playing now through December 13 at Oakland Theater Project. Go see it now and take some friends with you!

The race is on for the San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 12% 2 AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 9% 3 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 7% 4 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Woodside Musical Theatre 6% 5 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Woodside Musical Theatre 5% Best Play 1 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Pacifica Spindrift Players 8% 2 EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 8% 3 CYRANO Berkeley Shakespeare Company 7% 4 WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Hillbarn Theatre 7% 5 POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE The Royal Underground Theatre Company 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 14% 2 Berkeley Playhouse 10% 3 Transcendence Theatre Company 7% 4 Palo Alto Players 6% 5 Woodside Musical Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Safira McGrew - THE COLOR PURPLE Pittsburg Theatre Company 8% 2 Astraea Parker - DISNEY'S FROZEN Palo Alto Players 8% 3 Kyle Parks - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 5% 4 Kyra Lynn Kozlenko - THE WIZARD OF OZ Cushing Memorial Amphitheater 4% 5 Hannah Martinez-Crow - CATS Berkeley Playhouse 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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