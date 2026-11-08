Review: MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Berkeley Shakespeare Company

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What happens when Shakespeare's exploration of power, morality, and justice is reimagined through a contemporary lens?

Berkeley Shakespeare Company continues its season with Measure for Measure, directed by Ely Sonny Orquiza at Berkeley's intimate Live Oak Theater. This contemporary interpretation of Shakespeare's classic explores themes of power, virtue, and justice through a modern theatrical approach, bringing fresh visual and musical elements to the centuries-old story.

I'll admit that Shakespeare has never been my favorite. I've often struggled to connect with the language and dialogue, which can sometimes make it difficult for me to become fully invested in the storytelling. Nevertheless, I always appreciate when a company finds creative ways to contemporize these classic works, and Berkeley Shakespeare Company certainly offered some interesting choices in this production.

Among the talented ensemble, Katherine Garcia was a standout as Isabella. Garcia brought a commanding presence to the role, delivering a confident and compelling performance that consistently drew my attention. I appreciated the strength she brought to the character, making her one of the evening's most memorable performers.

Zach Vaughn-Munck was also enjoyable as Angelo. I appreciated his commitment to the character and the intensity he brought to his scenes.

Another performer I enjoyed was Elly Grace Hudson as Escalus. Hudson brought an engaging energy to the role and contributed nicely to the overall ensemble.

The production also featured several creative design elements that caught my attention. One of my favorites was the use of illuminated signage marking the acts, accompanied by banners displaying the words Power, Virtue, Truth, Mercy, and Justice. I thought this was a clever visual choice that reinforced the central themes of the story while giving the staging a distinctive contemporary feel.

The original music by Katherine Park was another highlight. I found the musical compositions particularly effective in establishing the atmosphere and supporting the production's modern interpretation.

I also appreciated Sara "Edie" Saavedra's lighting design, which was impressively executed given the size of the venue. The lighting added depth and dimension to the staging and helped establish the shifting moods throughout the production.

Ultimately, while Shakespeare's writing may not always resonate with me personally, I appreciated Berkeley Shakespeare Company's willingness to approach Measure for Measure with a fresh perspective. The strong performances, inventive visual choices, and memorable original music offered several elements to admire.

For audiences who enjoy Shakespeare, particularly those interested in seeing his work interpreted through a more contemporary theatrical lens, this production offers an intriguing take on a classic.

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