"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN at American Conservatory Theatre
Sparkling dialogue, and Jess McLeod’s flowing direction make it easy to see why John Proctor is the Villain was nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Play.
John Proctor is the Villain
By Kimberly Belflower
Directed by Jess McLeod
American Conservatory Theatre
A group of young girls in a small-town high school English class are doing what girls do- talk smack about stuff; sex, boys, and sex with boys. Rae is sullen, distraught over her boyfriend Lee’s tryst with her bff Shelby; extremely serious Beth and newbie Nell think their handsome teacher is babe material while Ivy is dealing with her father’s alleged affair. All these difficulties play out while the class works through Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, an allegory on the paranoia of McCarthyism and anti-communist persecution. With Kimberly Belflower’s semi-autobiographical conversations on burgeoning feminism, her sparkling dialogue, and Jess McLeod’s flowing direction make it easy to see why John Proctor is the Villain was nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Play. Add in the amazing performances by a troupe of young actors and the future of theatre is secure.
There’s pushback from the school when the girls want to create a feminism club; each has their own version of just what that means- raging revenge, Taylor Swift oriented empowerment, or newfound sexual ownership. Mason the jock attends just to get extra credit while Lee, rep Kaneshiro)resenting the macho, unthinking male, attempts to get his girl back like she was something he owned. As they struggle through interpreting The Crucible with its accusations of witchcraft. paranoia and flawed farmer John Proctor’s character, the girls’ lives’ mirror this chaos.
The males represented here don’t fare so well. The dreamboat teacher Mr. Smith and Ivy’s father may be a serial sexual predator. Lee is a controlling monster who can’t understand Rae’s newfound independence. Written with the #MeToo movement in full swing, Belflower seamlessly blends the humorous banter of adolescents with the serious discovery of female growth. This production adds to the recent influx of feminist plays; Liberation at Berkeley Rep, Betrayal at Marin Theatre, the whimsical Once Upon a One More Time – The Britney Spears Fairy Tale Musical, and even Covenant at Berkeley Rep, illustrating how this issue is still a major social flaw that continues to this day.
The young cast of John Proctor is the Villain are exceptional: (in alphabetical order): Ameer Ali (Mason Adams), Stevie Allen (Ivy Watkins), Lilla Crawford (Shelby Holcomb), Varinique “V” Davis (Nell Shaw), Olivia Finkelstein (Beth Powell), Kyle Harris (Carter Smith), Mario Houle (Lee Turner), Kaylee Kaneshiro (Raelynn Nix), and Erika Vetter (Bailey Gallagher). With the trials these girls have gone thru; the testing of friendships, the harsh reality of dishonest men, and infidelity hopefully make them stronger, more fully realized women.
John Proctor is the Villain continues through December 13th. Tickets available at http://www.act-sf.org/villain or by calling 415-749-2228.
Photo credits: Kevin Berne
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