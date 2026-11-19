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John Proctor is the Villain

By Kimberly Belflower

Directed by Jess McLeod

American Conservatory Theatre

A group of young girls in a small-town high school English class are doing what girls do- talk smack about stuff; sex, boys, and sex with boys. Rae is sullen, distraught over her boyfriend Lee’s tryst with her bff Shelby; extremely serious Beth and newbie Nell think their handsome teacher is babe material while Ivy is dealing with her father’s alleged affair. All these difficulties play out while the class works through Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, an allegory on the paranoia of McCarthyism and anti-communist persecution. With Kimberly Belflower’s semi-autobiographical conversations on burgeoning feminism, her sparkling dialogue, and Jess McLeod’s flowing direction make it easy to see why John Proctor is the Villain was nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Play. Add in the amazing performances by a troupe of young actors and the future of theatre is secure.

Shelby (Lilla Crawford) and best friend Raelynn Nix (Kaylee Kaneshiro).

There’s pushback from the school when the girls want to create a feminism club; each has their own version of just what that means- raging revenge, Taylor Swift oriented empowerment, or newfound sexual ownership. Mason the jock attends just to get extra credit while Lee, rep Kaneshiro)resenting the macho, unthinking male, attempts to get his girl back like she was something he owned. As they struggle through interpreting The Crucible with its accusations of witchcraft. paranoia and flawed farmer John Proctor’s character, the girls’ lives’ mirror this chaos.

Lee (Mario Houle) and pal Mason (Ameer Ali).

The males represented here don’t fare so well. The dreamboat teacher Mr. Smith and Ivy’s father may be a serial sexual predator. Lee is a controlling monster who can’t understand Rae’s newfound independence. Written with the #MeToo movement in full swing, Belflower seamlessly blends the humorous banter of adolescents with the serious discovery of female growth. This production adds to the recent influx of feminist plays; Liberation at Berkeley Rep, Betrayal at Marin Theatre, the whimsical Once Upon a One More Time – The Britney Spears Fairy Tale Musical, and even Covenant at Berkeley Rep, illustrating how this issue is still a major social flaw that continues to this day.

Raelynn Nix (Kaylee Kaneshiro) and Shelby (Lilla Crawford) dance like everyyone's watching.

The young cast of John Proctor is the Villain are exceptional: (in alphabetical order): Ameer Ali (Mason Adams), Stevie Allen (Ivy Watkins), Lilla Crawford (Shelby Holcomb), Varinique “V” Davis (Nell Shaw), Olivia Finkelstein (Beth Powell), Kyle Harris (Carter Smith), Mario Houle (Lee Turner), Kaylee Kaneshiro (Raelynn Nix), and Erika Vetter (Bailey Gallagher). With the trials these girls have gone thru; the testing of friendships, the harsh reality of dishonest men, and infidelity hopefully make them stronger, more fully realized women.

John Proctor is the Villain continues through December 13th. Tickets available at http://www.act-sf.org/villain or by calling 415-749-2228.

Photo credits: Kevin Berne

The race is on for the San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 10% 2 AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 10% 3 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 7% 4 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Woodside Musical Theatre 7% 5 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Woodside Musical Theatre 6% Best Play 1 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Pacifica Spindrift Players 10% 2 CYRANO Berkeley Shakespeare Company 7% 3 EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 7% 4 WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Hillbarn Theatre 6% 5 POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE The Royal Underground Theatre Company 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Berkeley Playhouse 11% 2 Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 11% 3 Transcendence Theatre Company 7% 4 Palo Alto Players 7% 5 Woodside Musical Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Astraea Parker - DISNEY'S FROZEN Palo Alto Players 8% 2 Safira McGrew - THE COLOR PURPLE Pittsburg Theatre Company 6% 3 Kyle Parks - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 6% 4 Alexander Reyes - IN THE HEIGHTS Saratoga Civic Theater 4% 5 Hannah Martinez-Crow - CATS Berkeley Playhouse 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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