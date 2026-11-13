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Review: COVENANT at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

What did our critic think of COVENANT at Berkeley Repertory Theatre?

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Review: COVENANT at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Ruthie, a young town gossip, opens York Walker’s Covenant with a dire warning: "Everybody's got a secret. Everybody". In the encroaching darkness that permeates Berkeley Rep’s production, a secret held plays a pivotal role in Walker’s take on the Robert Johnson supernatural tale of a deal with the devil that gave him supreme musical talent.

Here, once-struggling blues guitarist Johnny “Honeycomb” James (Israel Erron Ford), returns home with a rare talent. He’s back to claim a wife, his childhood friend Avery (Latoya Edwards), but she’s dubious, having listened for years to the rumors of his devil deal. Walker fleshes out the story with Avery’s god-fearing mother (Jeunée Simon) and younger sister Violet (Alicia Pilgrim) who plays second fiddle in a family rife with simmering tensions, and the meddling Ruthie (Shian Tomlinson).

Review: COVENANT at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Image
Jeunée Simon (Mama), Alicia Pilgrim( Violet), Shian Tomlinson (Ruthie), and Latoya Edwards (Avery).

Walker explores religious faith and dogma with youthful desires: Avery wants out and runs aways with Honeycomb, Violet and Ruthie drink moonshine and have their own secrets. When the newly married couple returns, Avery is catatonic and spasmodic, seemingly having been kicked in the head by a horse. Mama and Violet blame Johnny and there’s a dramatic attempt to cleanse the spell. The acting rises to the level of the drama and the ensemble shines. In true Southern gothic style there’s a foreboding of impending doom, mixed with Black folklore, deep religious piety and the power of rumor and gossip.

Review: COVENANT at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Image
Latoya Edwards (Avery) and Israeil Erron Ford (Johnny "Honeycomb" James.

There’s some nifty jumps scares aided by Alan Edward’s lighting and Bailey Trierweiler’s sound design. Each of the characters break the fourth wall and tell dark stories involving violence, infidelity, and other desires of the town’s past. When Avery’s spell isn’t broken, Walker throws in a surprise denouement that he’s hidden quite well. Be very wary when making a deal with the devil is the moral of this story.

Covenant continues through December 13th. Tickets available at http://www.berkeleyrep.org/ or by calling 510-647-2949.

Photo credits: Kevin Berne

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