Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Rainbow Zebra's THE THIRD STAGE Reading Series Will Begin in November
Gordon will direct the opening reading, featuring Khary Moye, Anne Darragh and Michael Anthony Torres, at Fort Mason in San Francisco.
Rainbow Zebra Productions LLC has announced'The Third Stage', a 9-month series of new play readings taking place at Magic Theatre (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123). The series will take place monthly, on Mondays, from November 23, 2026 - September 27, 2027). All tickets are $20.00.
Following each reading, there will be a brief talkback.
'The Third Stage Reading Series is all about celebrating our local treasures- produced and published women playwrights over the age of 50, telling women's stories with passion, authenticity, and fun,' said Andrea Gordon, Artistic Director of Rainbow Zebra Productions LLC. 'This is the third year in a row I have had the pleasure to create this series, and a moving and meaningful treat is in store for everyone who comes to support these playwrights and their work. Please support local theatre. Now more than ever we need you!'
Giovanni's Ashes
By Andrea Gordon
Featuring Khary Moye, Anne Darragh, Michael Anthony Torres, Lorri Holt, Pamela Gae Walker, Andre Amarotico, Kina Kantor, Brian Rivera, Ali Marques Qadari, Michael Sommers, Carla Gallardo, and Eiko Moon Yamamoto
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, November 23, 2026
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Set in the Memorial Grove at La Honda, Giovanni's family and friends meet to scatter his ashes and varieties of pandemonium, love, grief and euphoria abound as they come to terms with their pasts and how they connected with this very pivotal man. Giovanni is indomitable, and his spirit lives on in this cautionary tale about Benzene, and the corporate interests that kill people.
A Pickwick Christmas
Adapted by Brian Lohmann
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, December 7, 2026
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Unhappily Married in Valencia
By Laurel Ollstein
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, January 18, 2027
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
The Music of Mothers
By Victoria Erville
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, February 15, 2027
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
The Arrangement
By Robin Bradford
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, March 15, 2027
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Six Short Plays
By Elizabeth Appell
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, May 17, 2027
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Choices
By Sasha Foo
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, June 21, 2027
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
TBD
Written and Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, July 19, 2027
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Waking the Dead
By Lynne Kaufman
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, August 16, 2027
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Bigger Than Jesus
By Susan Jackson
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, September 20, 2027
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
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