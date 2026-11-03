 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Rainbow Zebra's THE THIRD STAGE Reading Series Will Begin in November

Gordon will direct the opening reading, featuring Khary Moye, Anne Darragh and Michael Anthony Torres, at Fort Mason in San Francisco.

By:
Rainbow Zebra's THE THIRD STAGE Reading Series Will Begin in November

Rainbow Zebra Productions LLC has announced'The Third Stage', a 9-month series of new play readings taking place at Magic Theatre (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123). The series will take place monthly, on Mondays, from November 23, 2026 - September 27, 2027). All tickets are $20.00.

Following each reading, there will be a brief talkback.

'The Third Stage Reading Series is all about celebrating our local treasures- produced and published women playwrights over the age of 50, telling women's stories with passion, authenticity, and fun,' said Andrea Gordon, Artistic Director of Rainbow Zebra Productions LLC. 'This is the third year in a row I have had the pleasure to create this series, and a moving and meaningful treat is in store for everyone who comes to support these playwrights and their work. Please support local theatre. Now more than ever we need you!'

Giovanni's Ashes

By Andrea Gordon

Featuring Khary Moye, Anne Darragh, Michael Anthony Torres, Lorri Holt, Pamela Gae Walker, Andre Amarotico, Kina Kantor, Brian Rivera, Ali Marques Qadari, Michael Sommers, Carla Gallardo, and Eiko Moon Yamamoto
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, November 23, 2026

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Set in the Memorial Grove at La Honda, Giovanni's family and friends meet to scatter his ashes and varieties of pandemonium, love, grief and euphoria abound as they come to terms with their pasts and how they connected with this very pivotal man. Giovanni is indomitable, and his spirit lives on in this cautionary tale about Benzene, and the corporate interests that kill people.

A Pickwick Christmas

Adapted by Brian Lohmann
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, December 7, 2026
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Unhappily Married in Valencia

By Laurel Ollstein
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, January 18, 2027
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

The Music of Mothers

By Victoria Erville
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, February 15, 2027
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

The Arrangement

By Robin Bradford
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, March 15, 2027
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Six Short Plays

By Elizabeth Appell
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, May 17, 2027
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Choices

By Sasha Foo
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, June 21, 2027
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

TBD

Written and Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, July 19, 2027
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Waking the Dead

By Lynne Kaufman
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, August 16, 2027
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Bigger Than Jesus

By Susan Jackson
Directed by Andrea Gordon
Monday, September 20, 2027
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Magic Theatre
Recent Articles
Complete Cast Set for A RASHOMON at Magic Theatre and Campo Santo
Complete Cast Set for A RASHOMON at Magic Theatre and Campo Santo
10/29/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS

The Madness of Lady Bright in San Francisco / Bay Area The Madness of Lady Bright
Venue: iMPACt Center for Art & Dance (11/06-11/15) PHOTOS
Lena Hall: In Concert in San Francisco / Bay Area Lena Hall: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (11/06-11/07) PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Secret Garden in San Francisco / Bay Area The Secret Garden
Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre (11/27-12/20) VIDEOS
Live At the Orinda - Bryan Eng in San Francisco / Bay Area Live At the Orinda - Bryan Eng
Orinda Theatre (12/06-12/06)
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches in San Francisco / Bay Area Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Theatre Rhinoceros (11/05-11/29)
Exile | Banishment | Home in San Francisco / Bay Area Exile | Banishment | Home
O1C (11/15-11/15)
“Inspiración: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers” in San Francisco / Bay Area “Inspiración: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers”
Center for New Music (5/15-5/15)
Arsenic and Old Lace in San Francisco / Bay Area Arsenic and Old Lace
City Lights Theater Company (3/11-4/11)
HOME in San Francisco / Bay Area HOME
SF Conservatory of Music (4/09-4/09)
Company in San Francisco / Bay Area Company
City Lights Theater Company (7/15-8/22)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets