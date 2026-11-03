Rainbow Zebra's THE THIRD STAGE Reading Series Will Begin in November

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Rainbow Zebra Productions LLC has announced'The Third Stage', a 9-month series of new play readings taking place at Magic Theatre (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123). The series will take place monthly, on Mondays, from November 23, 2026 - September 27, 2027). All tickets are $20.00.

Following each reading, there will be a brief talkback.

'The Third Stage Reading Series is all about celebrating our local treasures- produced and published women playwrights over the age of 50, telling women's stories with passion, authenticity, and fun,' said Andrea Gordon, Artistic Director of Rainbow Zebra Productions LLC. 'This is the third year in a row I have had the pleasure to create this series, and a moving and meaningful treat is in store for everyone who comes to support these playwrights and their work. Please support local theatre. Now more than ever we need you!'

Giovanni's Ashes

By Andrea Gordon

Featuring Khary Moye, Anne Darragh, Michael Anthony Torres, Lorri Holt, Pamela Gae Walker, Andre Amarotico, Kina Kantor, Brian Rivera, Ali Marques Qadari, Michael Sommers, Carla Gallardo, and Eiko Moon Yamamoto

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, November 23, 2026

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Set in the Memorial Grove at La Honda, Giovanni's family and friends meet to scatter his ashes and varieties of pandemonium, love, grief and euphoria abound as they come to terms with their pasts and how they connected with this very pivotal man. Giovanni is indomitable, and his spirit lives on in this cautionary tale about Benzene, and the corporate interests that kill people.

A Pickwick Christmas

Adapted by Brian Lohmann

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, December 7, 2026

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Unhappily Married in Valencia

By Laurel Ollstein

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, January 18, 2027

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

The Music of Mothers

By Victoria Erville

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, February 15, 2027

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

The Arrangement

By Robin Bradford

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, March 15, 2027

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Six Short Plays

By Elizabeth Appell

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, May 17, 2027

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Choices

By Sasha Foo

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, June 21, 2027

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

TBD

Written and Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, July 19, 2027

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Waking the Dead

By Lynne Kaufman

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, August 16, 2027

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Bigger Than Jesus

By Susan Jackson

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, September 20, 2027

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

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