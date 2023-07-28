Playwrights Foundation Announces Cohort For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival

Playwrights Foundation, the West Coast’s premier launchpad for exceptional new plays and playwrights, has announced the playwright cohort for the 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival (BAPF46) which will be presented in a hybrid festival with in-person readings April 12 - 21, 2024 in San Francisco and on-demand recordings released post festival. Selected from over 600 applicants via a committee process with 150 readers (the majority of whom are also playwrights), five exciting new voices writing powerful new plays will receive public readings and workshops in the 2024 festival. Tickets to attend or stream the readings, priced on a sliding scale, will be available in February 2024. For more information the public may visit playwrightsfoundation.org or call 415-626-2176.

The playwrights for the 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival are Native Hawaiian playwright Noa Gardner, California playwright and filmmaker Alicia Kester, Bay Area performer and playwright Aidaa Peerzada, Harlem playwright and performer Nia Akilah Robinson, and Jason Tseng, a playwright with roots in New York City and Washington DC.

The five stories explore courageous acts of belonging from Noa’s gut-wrenching bilingual drama exposing a loud silence within three generations of Hawaiian women; Alicia’s interactive exploration of the displacement of Black communities after a natural disaster; Aidaa’s bilingual speculative history in which a granddaughter discovers her mysterious family legacy in a colonized land; Nia’s poetic time bending journey across centuries of Black bodies being robbed from their graves; to Jason’s forbidden love story at a Christian camp where two boys of color find solace amidst a world threatening to tear them apart.

As previously announced, the Bay Area Playwrights Festival will shift from an annual festival to a biennial hybrid festival in order to deepen the support for the playwrights and expand the pre-festival program, allowing staff to be more intentional and responsive to each playwright’s needs and increase the amount of time, care, and resources dedicated to the program.

Playwrights will have multiple development steps months prior to the public festival including a 3 day in-person retreat with their director and dramaturg as well as an internal table reading with actors. This allows the playwright to work on their script with collaborators over the course of six months in different stages with the goal of having a stronger script for the public readings. In addition, playwrights will receive additional support through playwright cohort meetings, networking opportunities, and more engagement with staff prior to the festival.

BAPF46 is scheduled to welcome in-person audiences over two weekends in San Francisco, CA from April 12-21, 2024, presenting each play once on both weekends. Playwrights will have time to actively re-write and work on their scripts in between readings. Audiences get the opportunity to impact the playwrights’ future changes and be at the cutting edge of the new play process. Building on the success of Playwrights Foundation’s online engagement, on demand recordings of the second public readings will be released post-festival in mid-May, allowing audiences around the globe to experience exhilarating new work by emerging theater artists. Additional conversations and artistic events will be curated around the public readings for deeper engagement.

“We celebrate the 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival’s impactful legacy by going deeper than ever before with a longer timeline to give playwrights greater agency and more space for artistic growth, building relationships, and play development, which will lead to even more impactful storytelling, “ said Executive Artistic Director, Jessica Bird Beza, “We are honored to uplift this dynamic cohort of five playwrights who are exposing the soul’s deepest joys, pains, and desires in these powerful narratives uplifting communities not often, or ever, depicted in the American Theatre.”

In addition to the BAPF46 cohort, Playwrights Foundation has selected twelve honorable mention playwrights from the Finalist list: otou-san by Sean-Joseph Choo; Seven Hoshi by Lisa Sanaye Dring; Are We There Yet? by Jahna Ferron-Smith; Have to Believe We Are Magic by Sara Guerrero; Superposition: A Crawling Play in Two Parts by Hasti Jafari; A Form of Flattery by Melissa Leilani Larson; My Home on the Moon by Minna Lee; Balikbayan Box by Jeffrey Lo; Optional Boss Battle by Nick Malakhow; Nanay by Molly Olis-Krost; R&B by Phanésia Pharel; and Maybe the saddest thing by Harrison David Rivers.

“These twelve Honorable Mention writers are exciting voices whose theatrical innovations and compelling stories excited our readers and are ready for a fast-track to production. ” says Literary Manager Heather Helinsky. “Honorable Mention writers are offered one-on-one literary consultation with staff and will be featured at the festival in a one night only event.”

Bay Area Playwrights Festival is one of the oldest and most successful new play festivals for new works in their early stages. Established in 1976 by acclaimed director Robert Woodruff and now led by Executive Artistic Director Jessica Bird Beza, the festival has built a stellar reputation for uplifting original and distinctive new voices in the theater, investing in the development of their work, and launching storied careers. Among the first writers developed at the inaugural BAPF was the young Sam Shepard. Since then, more than 500 prize-winning, nationally significant playwrights have received their first professional experience at the BAPF. Among the American theater’s brightest voices who are alumni of the festival are Pulitzer Prize winners Sam Shepard, Nilo Cruz, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Paula Vogel, and Annie Baker; MacArthur Award winner Anna Deavere Smith; Tony Award winner David Henry Hwang; and acclaimed playwrights Lauren Gunderson, Rajiv Joseph, Katori Hall, Christopher Chen, Lauren Yee, and Marcus Gardley. BAPF’s ongoing success in supporting and amplifying exceptional, newly emerging writers and launching their ground-breaking new work is its enduring legacy.

In Summer 2024, Playwrights Foundation will open new applications for playwrights wanting to be considered for the 47th Bay Area Playwrights Festival in 2026. Interested playwrights can check Playwrights Foundation’s website next April for more details on exact requirements and application deadlines.