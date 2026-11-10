My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Pierre Bensusan to Perform at Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz
The Wednesday evening concert will take place at 320-2 Cedar St, with tickets priced at $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
All the way from France, on Wednesday evening November 11th, acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan will return to Northern California at The Kuumbwa Jazz Center in downtown Santa Cruz.. It is a rare opportunity to experience this world-renowned artist in concert and is part of his international and cross-USA 'Infinite Guitar Tour 2026'.
About Pierre Bensusan
French acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist, and composer Pierre Bensusan, surnamed “Mister DADGAD” (in reference to the DADGAD guitar tuning he plays in), has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe. Winner of the Independent Music Award for his triple live album “Encore”, voted Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine readers' Poll, winner of the Rose d'Or at the Montreux Festival for his debut album, Bensusan is recognized as one of the greatest guitar players of the 21st century.
Bensusan has been performing since 1974, starting in France and eventually selling over half a million albums and playing thousands of concerts, both solo and in collaboration. His many recording credits include working with Donny Osmond; and Steve Vai released three of Bensusan's albums on his Favored Nations label.
There is a sense of something both playful and serious in Bensusan's work, an unparalleled sense of freedom in his compositions and his improvisations. His playing seamlessly crosses and blends world music, classical, jazz, traditional, celtic, folk and more. His 'manner' of playing defies classification - None can be isolated as simply “Brazilian”, 'Arabic' or “French; rather, they represent our world in its current state, a world sharing itself, fusing cultures together in ways we have never experienced. A great ambassador of peace.
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