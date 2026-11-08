Pierre Bensusan Brings Performances And Masterclass To The Bay Area

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All the way from France, acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan makes a much-anticipated return to the Bay Area with concerts in Berkeley and San Francisco - including one exclusive guitar seminar. These are a rare opportunities to experience this world-renowned artist as part of his international and cross-USA 'Infinite Guitar Tour 2026'.

Performance & Masterclass Schedule:



The Back Room, 1984 Bonita Ave, Berkeley, CA 94704:

Sunday November 8th, Two Concerts: 4:30pm and 7:30pm

$30 advance

Umbriaso Wines, 995 9th Street Bldg #201 Treasure Island, San Francisco 94103:

Friday November 13th at 6:30 to 9:30pm

A Masterclass Guitar Seminar. $90, Must Reserve in Advance

Open to any guitarist who has already attained a competent technical level - from amateur to semi-pro, or professional - playing any style from a variety of musical horizons. The focus will be study of the acoustic steel string guitar in Fingerstyle method, illustrated by techniques. While Bensusan plays exclusively in the DADGAD tuning, the class is for all tunings. Bensusan will be looking after each student's progression throughout the seminar.

Umbriaso Wines, 995 9th Street Bldg #201 Treasure Island, San Francisco 94103:

Saturday November 14th at 4:30pm

Concert, $30 advance

To reserve tickets for these events: https://www.pierrebensusan.com/tour/

About Pierre Bensusan:

French acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist, and composer Pierre Bensusan, surnamed “Mister DADGAD” (in reference to the DADGAD guitar tuning he plays in), has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe. Winner of the Independent Music Award for his triple live album “Encore”, voted Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine readers' Poll, winner of the Rose d'Or at the Montreux Festival for his debut album, Bensusan is recognized as one of the greatest guitar players of the 21st century.

Bensusan has been performing since 1974, starting in France and eventually selling over half a million albums and playing thousands of concerts, both solo and in collaboration. His many recording credits include working with Donny Osmond; and Steve Vai released three of Bensusan's albums on his Favored Nations label.



There is a sense of something both playful and serious in Bensusan's work, an unparalleled sense of freedom in his compositions and his improvisations. His playing seamlessly crosses and blends world music, classical, jazz, traditional, celtic, folk and more. His 'manner' of playing defies classification - None can be isolated as simply “Brazilian”, 'Arabic' or “French; rather, they represent our world in its current state, a world sharing itself, fusing cultures together in ways we have never experienced.

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