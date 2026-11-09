My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: York Walker's COVENANT Opens West Coast Premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Taylor Reynolds directs the Southern Gothic play, with Latoya Edwards, Alicia Pilgrim and Jeunée Simon, at Peet's Theatre in a Georgia town of secrets.
Check out brand-new production photos from West Coast premiere of York Walker's Covenant, a suspenseful Southern Gothic play that explores the price of wanting more—and the dangerous power of believing the rumors we tell about ourselves and one another. Directed by Taylor Reynolds (Clyde's at Berkeley Rep), performances of Covenant will take place at Berkeley Rep's Peet's Theatre now through Sunday, December 13, 2026.
In a small Georgia town, superstitions and rumors abound. The graveyard, the church, the neighbors, their families—there seems to be a secret within everything, and Avery wants out. But when her once-awkward childhood friend Johnny returns to town as a smooth-talking blues star, raising suspicion that he's made the darkest of deals, a series of secrets emerges to envelop them all.
Photo Credit: Kevin Berne
Alicia Pilgrim, Jeunée Simon, Latoya Edwards
Jeunée Simon, Alicia Pilgrim, Shian Tomlinson, Latoya Edwards
Jeunée Simon
Alicia Pilgrim, Jeunée Simon, Shian Tomlinson
Jeunée Simon, Alicia Pilgrim, Shian Tomlinson
Photo Credit: Kevin Berne
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