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Photos: York Walker's COVENANT Opens West Coast Premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Taylor Reynolds directs the Southern Gothic play, with Latoya Edwards, Alicia Pilgrim and Jeunée Simon, at Peet's Theatre in a Georgia town of secrets.

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Check out brand-new production photos from West Coast premiere of York Walker's Covenant, a suspenseful Southern Gothic play that explores the price of wanting more—and the dangerous power of believing the rumors we tell about ourselves and one another. Directed by Taylor Reynolds (Clyde's at Berkeley Rep), performances of Covenant will take place at Berkeley Rep's Peet's Theatre now through Sunday, December 13, 2026.

In a small Georgia town, superstitions and rumors abound. The graveyard, the church, the neighbors, their families—there seems to be a secret within everything, and Avery wants out. But when her once-awkward childhood friend Johnny returns to town as a smooth-talking blues star, raising suspicion that he's made the darkest of deals, a series of secrets emerges to envelop them all.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne


Photo Credit: Kevin Berne


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