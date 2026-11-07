Photos: STRAUSS IN CONCERT Featuring Kathleen O’Mara With The San Francisco Opera Orchestra

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On November 6th, the San Francisco Opera performed Strauss in Concert conducted by Eun Sun Kim and featuring soloist Kathleen O'Mara. Check out the photos!

Following sold-out concerts of symphonies by Ludwig van Beethoven in 2024 and 2025, Maestro Kim and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra returned to the War Memorial Opera House stage with an evening dedicated to the music of Richard Strauss. This one-night-only event includes the U.S. premiere of a new suite of music from Strauss’ opera Der Rosenkavalier; one of the composer’s early tone poems, Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks; and in what would become his songs of farewell, the Four Last Songs.

The program opened with Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks, the 1895 tone poem that musically illustrates the irreverent adventures and demise of the trickster Till, a German folk hero. The Four Last Songs (1948), among the composer’s most profound and beautiful works, will be performed by soprano Kathleen O’Mara.

After intermission, Maestro Kim and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra presented the U.S. premiere of Der Rosenkavalier Suite, a new arrangement by Swiss conductor Philippe Jordan and Czech arranger Tomáš Ille. The well-known Rosenkavalier Suite from the past century, thought to have been arranged by conductor Artur Rodzinski in 1944, emphasizes the waltz music in Strauss’ 1911 opera but bears little relation to its dramatic plot. At 35 minutes in duration, Jordan and Ille’s new suite, commissioned by Radio France and premiered in 2021, is longer than the older Rosenkavalier Suite and utilizes the colors of the orchestra to relate the story of Strauss’ beloved romantic comedy.

Throughout her tenure as San Francisco Opera’s Music Director, Eun Sun Kim has led a wide repertoire of opera and concert works, including the world premiere of John Adams’ Antony and Cleopatra, Richard Wagner’s Parsifal, Giuseppe Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Fidelio and his Ninth and Fifth Symphonies. In 2026, Maestro Kim has conducted the music of Richard Strauss, including Ariadne auf Naxos in Berlin, along with Elektra with San Francisco Opera. The San Francisco Chronicle said of Elektra, “Kim leads with propulsion and breathtaking control over the immense orchestra—Strauss never met an instrument he couldn’t stuff into a score—and miraculously retains clarity even in the loudest passages.” During San Francisco Opera’s current season, Maestro Kim also conducts Massenet’s French repertoire gem Manon (October 15–November 1) and Wagner’s Das Rheingold (May 29–June 22, 2027), the latter a prelude to complete cycles of Wagner’s Ring in Summer 2028.



Kathleen O'Mara and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra conducted by Music Director Eun Sun Kim.

Kathleen O'Mara and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra conducted by Music Director Eun Sun Kim.

Conductor and Music Director Eun Sun Kim with the San Francisco Opera Orchestra.

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