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Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West Coast Premiere at American Conservatory Theater

The West Coast premiere features Kaylee Kaneshiro, Varinique "V" Davis, Olivia Finkelstein, Lilla Crawford, Kyle Harris and Mario Houle.

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American Conservatory Theater is presenting the West Coast premiere of Kimberly Belflower's John Proctor Is the Villain, the coming-of-age play that became one of Broadway's breakout hits of 2025, at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater. Get a first look at production photos!

In a one-stoplight town in Georgia, in a high school AP English class, five young women begin questioning the stories and the heroes they've been taught to believe in, against a soundtrack of pop music and fury. As their class dissects a canonical work of literature, the parallels between the play and their own lives become uncomfortably real, and they begin to re-examine who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process.

John Proctor Is the Villain made its Broadway debut at the Booth Theatre in 2025, where its run was extended three times. The production received seven Tony Award nominations, including Best Play, and also received the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Broadway Play. Following its San Francisco engagement, this new production will travel to Seattle Rep and Center Theatre Group's Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

The cast of John Proctor Is the Villain includes (in alphabetical order): Ameer Ali (Mason Adams), Stevie Allen (Ivy Watkins), Lilla Crawford (Shelby Holcomb), Varinique "V" Davis (Nell Shaw), Olivia Finkelstein (Beth Powell), Kyle Harris (Carter Smith), Mario Houle (Lee Turner), Kaylee Kaneshiro (Raelynn Nix), and Erika Vetter (Bailey Gallagher). Understudies include Emma Gardner, Adam Magill, Allie Pratt, Nicholas René Rodriguez, and Sharon Shao.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West Coast Premiere at American Conservatory Theater — photo 1 of 14


Lilla Crawford

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West Coast Premiere at American Conservatory Theater — photo 2 of 14


Olivia Finkelstein, Kaylee Kaneshiro, Varinique "V" Davis, Kyle Harris, and Mario Houle

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West Coast Premiere at American Conservatory Theater — photo 3 of 14


Lilla Crawford, Olivia Finkelstein, and Varinique "V" Davis

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West Coast Premiere at American Conservatory Theater — photo 4 of 14


Erika Ve4er and Kyle Harris

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West Coast Premiere at American Conservatory Theater — photo 5 of 14


Kaylee Kaneshiro, Varinique "V" Davis, Olivia Finkelstein, and Lilla Crawford

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West Coast Premiere at American Conservatory Theater — photo 6 of 14


Kaylee Kaneshiro, Varinique "V" Davis, and Olivia Finkelstein

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West Coast Premiere at American Conservatory Theater — photo 7 of 14


Kaylee Kaneshiro, Olivia Finkelstein, Kyle Harris, Varinique "V" Davis, and Mario Houle

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West Coast Premiere at American Conservatory Theater — photo 8 of 14


Varinique "V" Davis, Ameer Ali, Lilla Crawford, and Kaylee Kaneshiro

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West Coast Premiere at American Conservatory Theater — photo 9 of 14


Kaylee Kaneshiro and Lilla Crawford

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West Coast Premiere at American Conservatory Theater — photo 10 of 14


Lilla Crawford and Kaylee Kaneshiro

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West Coast Premiere at American Conservatory Theater — photo 11 of 14


Allie PraC, Kaylee Kaneshiro, Varinique "V" Davis, and Olivia Finkelstein

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West Coast Premiere at American Conservatory Theater — photo 12 of 14


Lilla Crawford and Kaylee Kaneshiro

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West Coast Premiere at American Conservatory Theater — photo 13 of 14


Mario Houle and Ameer Ali

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West Coast Premiere at American Conservatory Theater — photo 14 of 14


Lilla Crawford, Kaylee Kaneshiro, and Varinique "V" Davis


Photo Credit: Kevin Berne
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