Photos: First Look At THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At San Fransisco Opera

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San Francisco Opera’s 104th fall season continues with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro (Le Nozze di Figaro) at the War Memorial Opera House October 31 through November 29. Check out the photos!

Shawna Lucey directs the Company’s production by Michael Cavanagh, and Sebastian Weigle makes his house debut conducting the San Francisco Opera Orchestra. Chorus Director John Keene prepares the artists of the San Francisco Opera Chorus.

The Marriage of Figaro had its world premiere in Vienna in 1786 and was the first of three collaborations between Mozart and librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte followed by Don Giovanni (1787) and Così fan tutte (1790). Based on the revolutionary French play by Beaumarchais, The Marriage of Figaro explores class dynamics with a masterful blend of comedic wit and exquisite music that have led many to proclaim it not only Mozart’s finest opera but one of the most perfectly crafted works for the lyric stage. The Marriage of Figaro is in the repertory of nearly every opera company and in 1936 became the first Mozart opera to be staged by San Francisco Opera.

Tickets for The Marriage of Figaro are priced from $30 to $456. A $2 per-ticket facility fee is included in Balcony 1, 2 and 3 zone prices; all other zones include a $3 per-ticket facility fee. Contact the San Francisco Opera Box Office at 301 Van Ness Avenue, call (415) 864-3330 or visit sfopera.com. For information about subscriber benefits and special series subscriptions, including the Student & Teacher Series offering 50% off select Half and DYO Series, visit sfopera.com/subscribe.

Tickets for the November 7 livestream and on-demand period of The Marriage of Figaro are $25. For more information, visit sfopera.com/digital.

The War Memorial Opera House is located at 301 Van Ness Avenue. Patrons are encouraged to use public transportation to attend San Francisco Opera performances. The War Memorial Opera House is within walking distance of the Civic Center BART/Muni Station and near the 5, 6, 49 and F Market Street bus lines. For public transportation information, visit bart.gov and sfmta.com.

Photo Credit: Cory Weaver

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