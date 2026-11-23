"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: A RASHOMON World Premiere is Now Playing From Magic Theatre and Campo Santo
Performances will run through December 6.
The Magic Theatre and home resident company Campo Santo are presenting the world premiere of “a rashomon.” Conceived by Joan Osato, “a rashomon” is written by A.M. Smiley, directed by Edris Cooper-Anifowoshe, and starring Britney Frazier. “a rashomon” will perform from November 18-December 6, 2026, at the African American Artist & Cultural Complex. Check out photos below!
San Francisco. Downtown, Market Street, the Cable Car turn around. One of the major thoroughfares of the City, shopping district, bustling business of yore.. now fading into nocturnal shadows, at all times. Modern times...
The City setting takes place inside a big shadow box, the walls for video and puppetry. The setting inside the box is a eulogy, a service, a Sermon on the Mount, the stages of grief from Divine- the preacher, the witness, and the spirit guide.
As Divine takes us through the service and the loss of this Black life.. She tries to make a sense of it.. In telling the tale, she has visions of alternating, differing, and conflicting stories in a rashomon effect way of what happened…
The loss of this Black life becomes on a parallel path with the loss of Black life in the City. The loss of Black life is visually and story wise told through the Black Crows of San Francisco, and throughout history.
Divine takes us through these stages of grief in a maximalist and moment to moment way. The lifespan of this lost life is expressed visually- in dance, and in imagery of voices of the City- seen and heard. All of the pieces a rashomon are left for us to contemplate the loss of this one Black life as it echoes the gutting of Black life writ large in San Francisco.
Ashley Smiley follows her personal and artistic narratives about San Francisco as a City in fight and faith, as a Black native citizen. Her play Dirty White Teslas Make Me Sad was a pulsing, poetic, smashing and successful premiere at the Magic Theatre with Campo Santo in 2024.
This play marks the first Magic Theatre and Home Resident Company Campo Santo collaboration since the commencement of the new leadership chapter of the Magic Theatre. In July, 2026 the theatre announced the new leadership team of the Magic Theatre: Sarah Nina Hayon- Artistic Director, Daniel Duque-Estrada- Producing Director, Joan Osato- Director of Sustainability and new Managing Director Perla Vanesa Barraza. This premiere is part of continued programming that focuses on new play development and premieres, resident companies, and centering of People of Color. This play along with Lorraine Hansberry’s “Soulful Christmas” are both a sustaining of the commitment to new works and local companies. These productions are part of a whole new layout of programming, premieres, and populating of the space that the new leadership team is currently developing. This production is a testament to the commitment to new works, local artists, a resilient production while the theatre weathers and reconfigures through a turbulent financial landscape at the present.
Photo Credit: Jay Yamada
Britney Frazier as Divine
Matthew L. McKines III as NOSOMEBODY and Britney Frazier as Divine
Britney Frazier as Divine
Matthew L. McKines III as NOSOMEBODY
Juan Amador as Benito
Matthew Mckines Iii As Nosomebody
Nora el Samahy as Amina
Jeunée Simon as Mary
Britney Frazier As Divine
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