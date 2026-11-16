"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
PERFECT DAUGHTER, AI Thriller, to Make World Premiere at San Francisco Playhouse
Performances will run February 25 – April 3, 2027.
San Francisco Playhouse will present the World Premiere of Chloé Hung's Perfect Daughter, a high-tech thriller about artificial intelligence disrupting a father-daughter relationship. Performances will run Thursday, February 25 through Saturday, April 3, 2027.
This prescient play follows a father who enlists a scientist to build the adult daughter of his dreams, creating and adjusting an AI version of her in a lab. But as each iteration falls short of his expectations, their experiments take increasingly unsettling turns. What seems like a classic father-daughter drama turns darker, resulting in an ominously of-the-moment exploration of the complexities of cultural expectations, intergenerational trauma, and the delicate balance of parent-child relationships.
A recipient of IAMA Theatre Company's The Shonda Rhimes Unsung Voices Commission, the play previously received a reading at IAMA's New Works Festival. Perfect Daughter also received Theatre Bay Area's 2026 Rella Lossy Award, which recognizes a World Premiere full-length play by an emerging playwright to be presented on a Bay Area stage.
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