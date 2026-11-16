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San Francisco Playhouse will present the World Premiere of Chloé Hung's Perfect Daughter, a high-tech thriller about artificial intelligence disrupting a father-daughter relationship. Performances will run Thursday, February 25 through Saturday, April 3, 2027.

This prescient play follows a father who enlists a scientist to build the adult daughter of his dreams, creating and adjusting an AI version of her in a lab. But as each iteration falls short of his expectations, their experiments take increasingly unsettling turns. What seems like a classic father-daughter drama turns darker, resulting in an ominously of-the-moment exploration of the complexities of cultural expectations, intergenerational trauma, and the delicate balance of parent-child relationships.

A recipient of IAMA Theatre Company's The Shonda Rhimes Unsung Voices Commission, the play previously received a reading at IAMA's New Works Festival. Perfect Daughter also received Theatre Bay Area's 2026 Rella Lossy Award, which recognizes a World Premiere full-length play by an emerging playwright to be presented on a Bay Area stage.

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