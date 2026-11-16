Opera San José to Offer Family Day With Activities for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Performance

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Opera San José is inviting families and audiences of all ages to enjoy its production of Fiddler on the Roof with Fiddler Family Day, featuring a series of family-friendly activities surrounding the Saturday, November 28 performance at the California Theatre, 345 South First Street, San José. Beginning when the lobby opens at 12:30 p.m., families can enjoy interactive musical experiences and a collaborative art activity. Hot chocolate will be available for purchase. School of Rock San José will perform in the lobby during intermission and following the performance. Opportunities to meet and take photos with Fiddler on the Roof cast members will be available following the performance.

In honor of Fiddler Family Day, the company is offering special youth ticket prices for this performance, increasing access to the arts for young theater fans. With the purchase of one regularly priced adult ticket, patrons can purchase up to two children's tickets for just $10 each using promo code FAMILY. For more information or to purchase tickets, the public may visit operasj.org or call 408-437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.). Pricing does not include fees, and this offer is valid for the Saturday, November 28 performance only.

Designed to bring audiences closer to the music and artists behind the production, Fiddler Family Day offers activities throughout the afternoon. Young music lovers can get an up-close look at the instruments that help bring Fiddler on the Roof to life as Opera San José Orchestra members Bruce Foster, clarinetist, and Valerie Tisdel, violinist, demonstrate their instruments in the lobby and offer a glimpse into how the music in the orchestra pit helps create the world onstage. Opera San José graphic designer Leyla Carleo will lead a hands-on art activity for all ages. Families will have the opportunity to meet members of the cast and take photos after the performance, including with OSJ favorite and Emeritus Artist-in-Residence, baritone Eugene Brancoveanu, who stars as Tevye. The celebration will also feature live music from School of Rock San José, with a performance during the show's 20-minute intermission and a special 30-minute set following the final curtain. Additionally, Alex Delgado, recipient of the 2026 Leigh Weimers Emerging Artists Award, will lead a group sing-along of “Matchmaker.”

Lobby activities will be available before the performance, during intermission and for approximately 30 minutes following the final curtain, making Fiddler Family Day an opportunity for the whole family to experience the magic of live performance together.

Fiddler on the Roof performs now through November 29, 2026 at the California Theatre. Set in a vibrant Jewish village in early 20th-century Russia, this iconic musical follows Tevye, a humble dairyman struggling to preserve his family's traditions as his five daughters challenge convention and society undergoes profound change. Featuring Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick's unforgettable score including “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” and “Sunrise, Sunset” and a libretto by Joseph Stein, Fiddler on the Roof explores love, faith, family, resilience, and the heartbreaking realities of diaspora.

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