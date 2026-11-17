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Silicon Valley Shakespeare's immersive, roving production of A Christmas Carol returns to Montalvo Arts Center for its fifth year, December 4–20, 2026, celebrating the season with the first all-female and nonbinary cast in the history of this beloved Bay Area holiday tradition.

Adapted by Richard T. Orlando and directed by Angie Higgins and Doll Piccotto, the production transforms Montalvo's historic Villa, courtyards, and pathways into 19th-century London. Performances are entirely roving, taking audiences through the landmark venue alongside Ebenezer Scrooge as his past, present, and future unfold around them. The route covers approximately 1,000 steps.

Only these three performances have tickets available: Fezziwig's Yuletide on Saturday, December 12th, the seated, non-roving accessibility matinee at 2 PM on Sunday, December 13th, and the 7:30 PM performance on Monday, December 14th. All other performances are sold out.

The past isn't just returning for Scrooge. Every member of this year's cast brings an SVS history of their own, featuring artists who have appeared in past shows with the company. If you missed them, take it as a second chance courtesy of the Ghost of SVS Past. Returning patrons may recognize familiar performers from across recent seasons, now brought together for A Christmas Carol.

'Every artist in this cast has already helped tell an SVS story, and now we get to bring all of those histories together,' said SVS Artistic Director Angie Higgins, who continues as co-director and joins the cast this season. 'Audiences may remember them from past shows, but they have never seen this group of amazing artists showcased in A Christmas Carol together.'

Judith Miller, seen earlier this season as Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest, stars as Ebenezer Scrooge. Collectively, the ensemble's previous SVS credits include past iterations of A Christmas Carol, along with recent productions of Emma, The Comedy of Errors, The Tempest, Richard III, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Much Ado About Nothing, and Twelfth Night.

Fezziwig's Yuletide returns on Saturday, December 12th, with a one-night-only benefit from 5–7 PM before the 7:30 PM performance. The evening includes buffet-style bites, an open bar, and opportunities to meet and take photos with select cast members. Tickets are $200 and include the benefit and performance. Proceeds support SVS productions, education programs, and community initiatives throughout the year.

Performance Details

Evening performances begin at 7:30 PM, with select 2 PM matinees. The 7:30 PM performance on Thursday, December 17th will be ASL-interpreted. Every performance takes place rain or shine, with a modified indoor and covered route used in the case of rain.

Capacity is limited to 60 guests per performance.

Tickets are $45–$200 and are available now at svshakespeare.org/carol.

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