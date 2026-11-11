Oakland Theater Project Names Brooklyn Sound Lab Partner for Uptown Oakland Venue

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Oakland Theater Project has launched an expanded partnership with Brooklyn Sound Lab, naming the sound production studio its exclusive music programming partner for the company's new permanent home at 1743 San Pablo Avenue in Uptown Oakland, formerly home to the popular music venue The New Parish.

Building on four years of creative collaboration with Oakland Theater Project, Brooklyn Sound Lab will serve as the venue's exclusive music Agency of Record, overseeing the booking, production, and presentation of live music programming. In honor of the space's rich musical legacy, Brooklyn Sound Lab will continue to present an eclectic mix of world-renowned performers and homegrown local artists, creating opportunities for audiences to experience an array of musical genres and emerging talent. The partnership will help establish the venue as a vibrant cultural destination and further Oakland Theater Project's plans to bring both theater and live music to its new home.

Co-founded by East Bay natives Ray Archie and Melissa Archie, Brooklyn Sound Lab specializes in theatrical sound design, live music, production, and immersive storytelling. The studio has worked with Oakland Theater Project and other Bay Area theater companies, creating original sound designs and audio experiences for theatrical productions.

The partnership also reflects a shared commitment to honoring the building's cultural history. Before becoming The New Parish, the venue was home to Sweet Jimmie's, the Black-owned blues and hip-hop club established by Jimmie Ward in 1987. The space has long been an important part of Oakland's music scene, and both organizations are committed to preserving that legacy while introducing new programming and welcoming a new generation of performers and audiences.

The partnership is part of Oakland Theater Project's plans to transform the approximately 13,000-square-foot property into a permanent home for the company. The venue will include a 200-seat main theater and additional spaces for music, performances, and community events.

Additional details about upcoming music programming will be announced at a later date. Music booking inquiries: booking@brooklynsoundlab.com. For more information about Oakland Theater Project, visit oaklandtheaterproject.org/. To discuss a leadership gift or partnership in the project, contact Colin Mandlin, Managing Director, at cmandlin@oaklandtheaterproject.org.

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