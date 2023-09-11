Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

Sep. 11, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

Thomas Adès Withdraws From February 2024 SF Symphony and SoundBox Performances Photo
Thomas Adès Withdraws From February 2024 SF Symphony and SoundBox Performances

Due to a scheduling conflict, Thomas Adès has withdrawn from his February 2024 performances with the San Francisco Symphony.

Tickets For Disneys THE LION KING at Orpheum Theatre Now On Sale Photo
Tickets For Disney's THE LION KING at Orpheum Theatre Now On Sale

Disney Theatrical Productions and BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, have announced that tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney's The Lion King are now on sale to the public. San Francisco's most eagerly awaited return will once again leap onto the Orpheum Theatre stage. Check out performance and ticket information here!

Hollywood Fringe Pick THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE Comes To The Marsh Berkeley Next Month Photo
Hollywood Fringe Pick THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE Comes To The Marsh Berkeley Next Month

The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival favorite The Allure of Thug Life written and performed by actress/writer/comedian/rapper Mélia Mills, created with developmental support by David Ford, will come to The Marsh Berkeley in October. Get all of the event information, ticket details, and more here!

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Seeking Dog Actor to be Featured in MRS. CHRISTIE Photo
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Seeking Dog Actor to be Featured in MRS. CHRISTIE

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is calling all canines for an extra-special casting opportunity as the Tony recipient theatre company seeks a furry friend to appear onstage in its upcoming West Coast Premiere of Heidi Armbruster’s Mrs. Christie.

