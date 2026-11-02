New Ballet Celebrates 10th Anniversary With THE SAN JOSE NUTCRACKER and Symphony San Jose

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New Ballet, San Jose's only professional ballet company, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with the return of The San Jose Nutcracker, performed with live music by Symphony San Jose, Silicon Valley's professional orchestra. This cherished holiday tradition returns to the California Theatre December 19-27, offering audiences a holiday ballet experience.

Celebrating a decade of artistic excellence, New Ballet continues its beloved collaboration with Symphony San Jose in one of California's most beautiful historic theaters. With its soaring architecture, grand chandeliers, and elegant surroundings, the California Theatre provides an unforgettable setting where families can experience the wonder of live ballet and orchestra together during the holiday season.

This production features New Ballet's professional company artists alongside students from New Ballet's American Ballet Theatre Certified School and dancers from Los Lupeños Juvenil. All performances are conducted by New Ballet Music Director and Conductor Thomas Shoebotham.

New for 2026 is an enhanced costume design for the beloved Casa de Fruita character, making this whimsical role more spectacular than ever. Local celebrity guest performers will bring the character to life throughout the run, with special guest announcements to be revealed this fall.

Also returning this holiday season is My Very First Nutcracker, a one-hour adaptation designed especially for young children and first-time theatergoers, performed with live accompaniment by Symphony San Jose. New Ballet is also partnering with LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area in Milpitas to create interactive LEGO play experiences in the California Theatre lobby before every My Very First Nutcracker performance, giving young audiences even more opportunities to play, explore, and make lasting holiday memories before the curtain rises.

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