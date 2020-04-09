Moonlight Stage Productions Announces Cancellation of Two Musicals

In what would have been Moonlight Stage Productions' largest season ever in celebration of its 40th Anniversary, the City of Vista owned theatre has made the decision to cancel its first two musicals of the summer: "An American in Paris" (originally scheduled May 13 -20, 2020) and "Something Rotten!" (originally scheduled June 10 - 27, 2020).

Unless directives regarding large public gatherings from the State of California and the County of San Diego change, The Moonlight will proceed with the remainder of its season: Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" (July 15 - August 1, 2020), "Ragtime" (August 12 - 29, 2020), and "Kinky Boots" (September 9 - 26, 2020). As the current pandemic situation is very fluid, The Moonlight will adapt its performance schedule according to future State and County directives and guidelines.

"It is with a heavy heart that we join so many other performing arts organizations who have had to postpone or cancel their seasons due to the COVID-19 outbreak," said Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini. "The Moonlight is fully committed to the safety of our audience, actors, production staff, orchestra musicians, volunteers, and vendors and we are stepping up during this unprecedented time by suspending performances temporarily to help stop the spread of the novel virus.

"I am saddened that this moment in time means that our audiences will not have the opportunity to experience the first two shows of our summer," Glaudini continued. "We had assembled amazing casts and creative teams, and this unprecedented time means we will not be able to share their gifts with our audience. Until we can welcome back everyone to The Moonlight, I hope that audiences will keep in touch with us through Moonlight TV on Facebook and Instagram. This initiative is our gift to the community and we look forward to bringing rays of hope during a dark time."

To bridge the gap until performances resume, The Moonlight has initiated an expanded presence on social media with the creation of Moonlight TV on Facebook (facebook.com/moonlightstage) and Instagram (@moonlightstage). New content will be uploaded or broadcast every weekday:

Monday: "Moonlight Memories" featuring recorded memories by actors, staff, and donors;

Tuesday: Tap Tuesday hosted by actress Emma Nossal offering tap dance lessons;

Wednesday: World Dance Wednesday with actor Ala Tiatia;

Thursday: Throwback Thursdays featuring clips and photos from the Moonlight's past 40 years;

Friday: Finally Friday Happy Hour will feature a different Moonlight performer or musician performing live.

Additional online content will be developed.



Please note: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday content is presented live on Facebook, and later added to Instagram.

"We are partnering with the Moonlight Cultural Foundation in bringing the public content to our social media channels," said Managing Director Colleen Kollar Smith. "Recognizing the power of art to enhance lives by inspiring those onstage and off, Moonlight TV aims to keep all of us connected while we weather these uncertain times. The Moonlight Amphitheatre has been a gathering place for the community for more than 40 years. Until we can open our gates again, we will gather as a community online."

Patrons holding tickets to "An American in Paris" and "Something Rotten!" are being contacted with ticketing options including, donating their ticket values to the Moonlight Cultural Foundation, placing their ticket value in their account for future use at The Moonlight, or a refund.

For more information, the public is asked to visit moonlightstage.com for current information. Customer service is currently not available in-person or by phone.





