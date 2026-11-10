My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Lady Camden to Bring THE NAUGHTY NUTCRACKER Back to San Francisco at OASIS
Performances of The Naughty Nutcracker will take place for six performances from December 10–19, 2026.
The holidays are about to get a whole lot naughtier! International drag sensation and star of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Lady Camden brings her wildly popular holiday spectacular, The Naughty Nutcracker, back to San Francisco for its fourth consecutive year. A delightfully irreverent reimagining of Tchaikovsky's beloved holiday classic, the production combines drag, dance, comedy, elaborate costumes, eye-popping visuals and plenty of audience participation in a festive celebration of San Francisco's vibrant queer spirit. Performances of The Naughty Nutcracker take places at San Francisco's OASIS for six performances from December 10–19, 2026.
First introduced in 2023, The Naughty Nutcracker has become an annual San Francisco holiday tradition. Rather than simply restaging the previous production, Lady Camden reinvents the show annually with a completely reworked storyline, new and re-choreographed dance numbers, and fresh surprises that keep audiences coming back for more.
This year, the holiday festivities take an unexpectedly scandalous turn when Lady Camden awakens to discover that she has been robbed in the middle of the night. The culprit? None other than the elusive Naughty Nutcracker, who has apparently snuck into her home and stolen her most precious possession: her nuts!
Determined to recover her stolen treasures, Lady Camden embarks on a madcap adventure through some of San Francisco's most recognizable landmarks, encountering a colorful cast of characters, unexpected obstacles and more than a few double entendres along the way. With new characters joining the festivities this year, audiences can expect an entirely fresh adventure filled with outrageous humor, jaw-dropping performances and the kind of gloriously unhinged holiday magic that has made The Naughty Nutcracker a San Francisco favorite.
While the show's storyline changes each season, its heart remains the same: a celebration of chosen family, self-expression, community and the joy of finding magic in unexpected places. Previous productions have explored themes ranging from the search for the perfect Christmas to the search for a new home, the latter inspired by the uncertainty surrounding the future of San Francisco's beloved Oasis nightclub.
Whether returning for another year of festive debauchery or experiencing the show for the first time, audiences are invited to leave their expectations of the traditional Nutcracker at the door. This is one holiday celebration where anything can—and probably will—happen.
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