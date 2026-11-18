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Kate Kortum and David Marino will join forces for Swinging Songs of Broadway, a one-night-only concert at San Francisco's Presidio Theatre on Thursday, January 28, 2027, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature the premiere of new arrangements of songs from Broadway musicals, including Hamilton, Wicked, South Pacific and West Side Story, reimagined through jazz.

Kortum is the winner of the 2025 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Marino, a Canadian-born jazz vocalist currently based in Paris, will join her for the evening's program.

Swinging Songs of Broadway will take place at the Presidio Theatre, located at 99 Moraga Avenue in San Francisco.

Tickets range from $49.50 to $82.50.

The race is on for the San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 12% 2 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 10% 3 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 9% 4 IN THE HEIGHTS Saratoga Civic Theater 6% 5 URINETOWN Ray of Light Theatre 6% Best Play 1 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Pacifica Spindrift Players 11% 2 CYRANO Berkeley Shakespeare Company 8% 3 EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 7% 4 POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE The Royal Underground Theatre Company 6% 5 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Hillbarn Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Berkeley Playhouse 13% 2 Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 11% 3 Transcendence Theatre Company 9% 4 Berkeley Shakespeare Company 5% 5 Palo Alto Players 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kyle Parks - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 8% 2 Astraea Parker - DISNEY'S FROZEN Palo Alto Players 7% 3 Safira McGrew - THE COLOR PURPLE Pittsburg Theatre Company 6% 4 Alexander Reyes - IN THE HEIGHTS Saratoga Civic Theater 5% 5 Topher Yengbeh - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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