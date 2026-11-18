"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Kate Kortum and David Marino to Present SWINGING SONGS OF BROADWAY at Presidio Theatre
The jazz vocalists will perform new arrangements of songs from HAMILTON, WICKED, WEST SIDE STORY and more.
Kate Kortum and David Marino will join forces for Swinging Songs of Broadway, a one-night-only concert at San Francisco's Presidio Theatre on Thursday, January 28, 2027, at 7:30 p.m.
The concert will feature the premiere of new arrangements of songs from Broadway musicals, including Hamilton, Wicked, South Pacific and West Side Story, reimagined through jazz.
Kortum is the winner of the 2025 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Marino, a Canadian-born jazz vocalist currently based in Paris, will join her for the evening's program.
Swinging Songs of Broadway will take place at the Presidio Theatre, located at 99 Moraga Avenue in San Francisco.
Tickets range from $49.50 to $82.50.
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